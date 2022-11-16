Mariners acquire Hernandez from Blue Jays

SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners made one of the first big moves of the offseason by acquiring outfielder Teoscar Hernández from the Toronto Blue Jays in exchange for two pitchers on Wednesday.

Fresh off the team’s first playoff appearance in more than two decades, the Mariners added a slugging right-handed bat to their lineup with the acquisition of Hernández and addressed one of their offseason needs by finding a corner outfielder.

Hernández hit .267 with 25 home runs and 77 RBIs in 131 games last season for the Blue Jays and joined Mookie Betts as the only outfielders in baseball with at least 35 doubles and 25 homers. Hernández was an All-Star starter in 2021 and finished that season hitting .296 with 32 homers and 116 RBIs for Toronto.

Right-handed reliever Erik Swanson and minor league lefty Adam Macko are going back to Toronto. The Blue Jays were looking to clear salary for 2023 and also needed bullpen help with swing-and-miss stuff, which Swanson is expected to provide.

Swanson was 3-2 with a 1.68 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings last season.

Angels sign Anderson

ANAHEIM, Calif. — All-Star left-hander Tyler Anderson is moving across Los Angeles, finalizing a $39 million, three-year contract with the Angels.

The 32-year-old is coming off the best season of his major league career with the Dodgers, going 15-5 with a 2.57 ERA with a pitch selection including one of the majors’ best changeups.

After starting the year with two relief appearances, Anderson moved into the Dodgers’ rotation and ultimately made 28 starts, setting career bests in innings pitched, ERA and victories. He was 10-1 at the All-Star break and was selected for the Midsummer Classic for the first time, although he didn't get to play in the game at Dodger Stadium.

Rizzo still a Yankee

NEW YORK — Now that Anthony Rizzo has decided to remain in New York Yankees pinstripes, he'd like to see Aaron Judge stick around, too.

“I hope Judge stays just for the sake of the game," Rizzo said Wednesday “because you see a lot of franchise icons not getting what they deserve for the team that they have done so much for.”

Rizzo agreed Tuesday to a $40 million, two-year contract, a week after turning down a $16 million player option.

Rizzo gets $17 million in each of the next two seasons, and the deal for the first baseman includes a $17 million team option for 2025 with a $6 million buyout.