Man arrested following shooting in Buchanan County
Man arrested following shooting in Buchanan County

PILGRIMS KNOB, Va. - Authorities say a Pilgrims Knob man has been arrested following a shooting that has left one man in critical condition.

Shortly before 7 a.m. on Monday, the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a shooting in the Spruce Pine area of Pilgrims Knob, according to a release.

Tony Dean Cole, 59, of Pilgrims Knob, was found with a gunshot wound to the head and he was flown to Pikeville Medical Center. in Kentucky

Cole was transferred to a Lexington, Kentucky area hospital where he is listed in critical condition, the release continued.

During the course of investigation, police obtained evidence to secure a warrant for abduction by force for James Patrick Cantrell, 44, of Pilgrims Knob. The victim of the abduction was an adult female that was at the residence when the shooting occurred, the release said.

Cantrell was found in a hotel in Tazewell County, Virginia and was taken into custody without incident.

Cantrell is held without bond at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail.

The investigation continues and more charges are pending.

