BRISTOL, Tenn. — A car traveling at a high rate of speed ended up tangled in numerous utility wires Thursday off Blountville Highway in Bristol, police said.
BRISTOL, Tenn. — A car ended up in the power lines Thursday afternoon along Blountville Highway in Bristol.
The Mount Rogers Health District reported Virginia’s highest COVID-19 testing positivity rate Tuesday as cases are again mounting.
Two Bristol, Tennessee residents face drug charges following an investigation by the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office at an apartment in the 2600 block of U.S. Highway 11W in Bristol.
Preliminary wastewater testing has confirmed the presence of the B.1.1.7 variant, which is likely driving this region’s current surge of COVID-19 cases, Ballad Health officials said Wednesday.
BRISTOL, Tenn. — An automatic, drive-thru car wash may be coming to the entrance of The Pinnacle with the unanimous approval of a concept plan by the Bristol Tennessee Planning Commission on Monday.
BRISTOL, Tenn. — A woman accused of firing a shot outside of her residence in Sullivan County has been arrested.
A Wisconsin-based commercial real estate firm acquired the former battery plant on Exide Drive earlier this year with the intention of renovating and leasing it.
A $1 million lawsuit filed against the town of Abingdon, Virginia, claims the town manager discriminated against some female employees and harassed them in the workplace.
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — A Blountville man not seen by family since April 4 has been reported missing in Sullivan County, authorities said.