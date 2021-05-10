Lynchburg man to serve three years for Norton shooting

NORTON, Va. -- A Lynchburg, Virginia, man will serve three years in prison after being convicted of two counts of attempted murder, discharge of a firearm at an occupied dwelling and felony destruction of property, according to a Monday statement from the Commonwealth’s Attorney for Wise County and the City of Norton.

Manuel Sotillo Soto, 27, was sentenced Monday by the Wise County Circuit Court, the statement said. Although he received a ten-year prison sentence, seven of the ten years were suspended, landing Soto an active sentence of three years. He’ll spend them at the Virginia Department of Corrections.

The crimes in question happened Oct. 12, 2020, when law enforcement officers received a call about a person firing a gun at a residence on Gardner Hollow Road in Norton. Upon arriving, officers found Soto “holding a rifle and several bullet holes in the side of the residence and within the home,” the statement said.

“Soto later confessed to law enforcement that he shot into the residence and that he knew people were inside the home during the shooting,” the statement said. “Soto said that he was angry because the residents had disrespected him.”

The statement said that nobody was injured by the gunfire.