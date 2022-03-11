This panther is Lucius! And when we say panther, we mean it! He is 16 pounds of muscles, love a... View on PetFinder
The family moved to the Charlottesville area so her father could work for the UVA football team.
The first time Allie Evangelista ever saw a slot machine was when she began working at a casino. Before becoming manager of another casino, sh…
Academics and football have always gone together for Justice Musser.
They have wins over Marion and Abingdon. They are led by a sensational sophomore guard who is part of the rich basketball heritage of the Ervin family of Scott County. Carroll County goes for the gold.
In hiring a new head football coach, Wise County Central High School went back to the future.
The four basketball teams from far Southwest Virginia still standing feature superb shooters, tenacious defenders, relentless rebounders, loyal supporters and passionate coaches.
Jordan Stout boomed some kicks and showed off his speed during the NFL Draft Combine on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Tennessee High is looking for a new football coach.
"I think both of our teams play a lot alike and take pride in playing great defense," said Gate City coach Kelly Smith Houseright. "Monday night should be a great game.”
The girls basketball team at Honaker High School took care of business in the usual way they do things on Monday night and you could say the triumph that put the Tigers in the state finals for the third consecutive year was Tailor made.
