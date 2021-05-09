LUCIOUS
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
BRISTOL, Va.—A grand jury in Bristol, Virginia, has indicted a city police officer on a murder charge in connection with a fatal officer-invol…
A father’s gift to his son is keeping the doors open at one of Damascus’ favorite eateries. When Damascus resident Nelson Diggs learned that Mojo’s Trailside Café & Coffee House was up for sale a few months ago, he sent a text to his son, Bobby Diggs, asking him if he’d like to operate his own restaurant.
A Bristol Virginia police officer has been indicted on a charge of murder in an officer-involved shooting that killed a man in a motel parking lot in March — marking the first time a Twin City officer has been charged with murder in more than 100 years.
The sudden death of former NASCAR driver Eric McClure of Abingdon on Sunday due to unknown causes sparked reactions across the region and nation. McClure was 42.
- Updated
UPDATE: A Pound, Virginia man faces charges after Norton Police Chief James Lane was shot Friday, according to Commonwealth's Attorney Chuck Slemp.
BRISTOL, Va. — Joanne “J.J.” Liu is accustomed to raking in big prizes at the poker table, but after learning that a Hard Rock Resort and Casino was coming to Bristol, Virginia, she recognized the investment opportunity.
- Updated
BRISTOL, Va. — Authorities say charges are pending against a juvenile following a Thursday night shooting in Bristol.
- Updated
The Gene “Pappy” Thompson Award for Excellence originated in 1982 to recognize an area high school student-athlete who exhibits exemplary athletic skills, but who also excels in the classroom and who gives of his or her time performing community service.
A Pound, Virginia, man faces an attempted capital murder charge after authorities say he shot the police chief of Norton on Friday before being wounded by return gunfire.
Virginia woman accused of abducting 2-year-old may have targeted other children, sheriff's office says
The Giles County Sheriff's Office shared new details Wednesday.