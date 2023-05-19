November 11, 1935 May 17, 2023

Mrs. LuAnn Woolwine Crockett passed away peacefully at home on the morning of May 17, 2023. She was born on Armistice Day, November 11, 1935, to Mr. and Mrs. Charles Ernest Woolwine. LuAnn/Nana/Nanny was a proud 1954 graduate of Tennessee High School where she was elected THS Band Queen. LuAnn/ Nana/Nanny attended The University of Tennessee, Knoxville, where she was a member of The U.T. Pride

of the Southland Band and Zeta Tau Alpha sorority. She often joked that she tutored Johnny Majors, then the senior quarterback for the Vols, in Freshman English. LuAnn/Nana/Nanny finished her college education at Sullins College here in Bristol and earned her teaching license from East Tennessee State University. She taught at various elementary schools including Weaver Elementary School in Sullivan County, Tenn.

LuAnn/Nana/Nanny and Claude H. Crockett, Jr. were married August 20, 1960. The couple had three children, Lori, Chuck and Chris.

LuAnn/Nana/Nanny was an elegant and fun-loving lady who loved to go out, mingle, shop and be with her many friends. She never left the house without her make-up and hair fixed just to her liking. She never left the house without her American Flag pin firmly affixed to her blouse.

LuAnn/Nana/Nanny was a Paul Harris Fellow, former member of Junior League of Bristol, current Fort Chiswell Chapter of DAR (Daughters of the American Revolution) and long-time member of First Baptist Church, Bristol, Va., where she served in many capacities.

LuAnn/Nana/Nanny was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Gladys Woolwine; her uncle, Sgt. James White; her cousins, Sgt. Gilbert Jessee, and Sgt. Cecil "Budge" Jessee; aunt, Anna Woolwine Stein; cousin, Elizabeth "Ebut" Walthall; cousin, Jimmie Gail White Tate; her father-in-law and mother-inlaw, Claude H. and Irene Crockett, grandparents, and several other cousins, aunts and uncles.

Those left to remember the good times and many memories are her husband of 62 years, Dr. Claude H. Crockett, Jr; her children and "in-loves," Lori and "Markie" Byington, Chuck and Denise "Necie" Crockett and Chris Crockett and Katy; her grandchildren, whom she adored, Chelsi "Chelsi Lu" Crockett, Lee "Little Buddy" Byington, Christopher Crockett and AnnaKay Crockett; "brother", R. David Crockett, Sr. and, sisterin-law, Joyce; nieces and nephews, Lisa Crockett White and husband, Chris, R. David Crockett, Jr. and wife, April, Paige Crockett Baker and husband, Chad, Matt and Kelly McCall, and Tara and Paul Ellis, and greatnieces and nephews. Many cousins also held her heart, Laura Woolwine, Kathy Jessee Pierce, Michelle Jessee, Gil Jessee, Jeanette Jessee, and Kirk Woolwine. Longtime friends, too numerous to note, include Angela Hopkins, Joan Link, Billy Hand, Sid Oakley, Dr. Mike Rowell, Dennis Hare, Dr. David Stancil, Eleanor Lowry, and Hal Boyd.

A heartfelt thank you goes to the ladies who helped care for LuAnn/Nana/Nanny during this year.

A celebration of life will be held at First Baptist Church, Bristol, Va. on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at 5 p.m. The Rev. Dr. Kris Aaron and the Rev. Dr. Dave Stancil will officiate. Visitation will be immediately after the service. A private family committal will be at a later date.

LuAnn/Nana/Nanny loved flowers and are appreciated, or donations may be sent to First Baptist Church, 125 Sedgefield Street, Bristol, VA 24201 or Central Christian Church, 424 Melrose Street, Bristol, TN 37620.

Memories and condolences may be shared and viewed at www.Oakley-Cook.com.