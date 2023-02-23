GRUNDY, Va. – In a bit of a surprise, Honaker rolled to the Region 1D boys finals with a 55-34 victory over perennial power Eastside at Grundy Elementary/Middle School.

Honaker took their first lead at 7-4 and never relinquished it.

Aidan Lowe missed much of the season with an injury suffered in the football playoffs and wasn’t expected to return. Lowe did return and led the Tigers with 18 points against the Spartans.

“It feels great,” stated Lowe. “I worked hard to get back, but my team has helped me to get back. They’ve pushed me hard every day, and they’ve made me better. I think we can go a long way if we keep playing like this.”

Lowe is a match-up nightmare for opposing teams. He can pull up from outside for the jumper and is elite at getting to the rim. Lowe is athletic and can hit the offensive boards and get second-chance points.

“No, no, no, yes,” Honaker coach Waylon Hart jokingly said. “I have to try to manage Aidan, but at some point, I just have to turn him loose. He’s going to make way more good plays than bad ones.

“He got to the rim three or four times in the first half and missed them, and he forced a couple of things. But eventually, he’s going to wear you down. He makes plays.”

Eastside (15-11) hung tough, trailing 26-18 at halftime.

The second half belonged to the Tigers. Gavin Whitt hit a couple of 3s, Caden Boyd added another, and Honaker began to roll in the third quarter. They led by as many as 19 points in the third, the Spartans fought back to within 11 points early in the fourth quarter.

But the Tiger defense held them to two points, a bucket by Eli McCoy in the final 4:19 of the game.

McCoy led Eastside with 15 points, and Cole Mullins tallied seven points in the loss.

In addition to Lowe, Whitt totaled 14 points with four treys, and Peyton Musick scored 11 points for Honaker (18-8).

“This feels awesome, I’m so happy for these boys,” Hart said. “We’ve put a lot of miles together since they were little, traveling up and down the road to games. It’s satisfying for them to have this success.”

It was a late start for Grundy, facing defending Region 1D champion Twin Springs in the other semifinal contest.

The winner of that game will face Honaker for the regional title on Saturday. Both teams advance to Class 1 state play regardless of the outcome.