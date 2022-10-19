Louisville picked to win ACC

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Seventh-ranked Louisville is the favorite to win the Atlantic Coast Conference women's basketball title, while Virginia Tech post player Elizabeth Kitley is the preseason pick for league player of the year.

In results released Wednesday, the Cardinals received 31 of 60 first-place votes from the league's panel of 15 head coaches and media members. That put them ahead of the 13th-ranked Hokies in a crowded top tier of the league. Louisville is coming off a Final Four season.

No. 10 North Carolina State, the reigning three-time league champion, was picked third, followed by No. 9 Notre Dame and No. 12 North Carolina.

The 6-foot-6 Kitley was named league player of the year last season as well as an Associated Press third-team All-American after averaging 18.1 points, 9.8 rebounds and 2.4 blocks while shooting 55.1%. Kitley earned 49 of 60 first-place votes, with Louisville guard Hailey Van Lith second with seven votes.

On the team vote, Miami was picked to finish sixth, followed by Duke, Georgia Tech, Florida State and Syracuse.

Virginia was next at 11th, followed by Clemson, Boston College, Wake Forest and Pittsburgh.

Bueckers to spend season as student coach

STORRS, Conn. — Injured UConn star Paige Bueckers, in one of her recent Instagram stories. walks into a team photo shoot carrying a whistle and a clipboard and calling herself “Coach P," much to the amusement of her teammates.

For the former national player of the year who will miss the 2022-23 season with a torn ACL in her left knee, the idea of becoming a student-coach for the year is only half tongue-in-cheek.

“I’m head coach,” Bueckers told reporters recently. “Coach let me take his spot. No, I’m just kidding. But I’m the players’ coach, I’m going to be the one they can talk to, the one that’s going to push them, also the one they can rely on when they need support. I’m definitely taking that job as a coach but I’m not sure which job I’m taking.”

The good news for UConn fans is that Bueckers also vowed to return to college next year, rather than declaring, as she could, for the WNBA draft. The junior turns 21 on Thursday and will be 22 during 2023, making her eligible.

“I’m not leaving, that is not any question,” Bueckers said. “I’m not thinking too far ahead, but I will be playing college basketball again.”

In the meantime, coach Geno Auriemma is relatively happy that Bueckers plans to stay very engaged with the sixth-ranked Huskies.

“I’m anxious to have her learn more about the game by doing those things, by sitting in practice and watching from a coach’s eyes instead of a player’s eyes,” Auriemma said. “And she’ll be the same Paige she’s always been, though, and she’ll get carried away and she’ll want to do this and she’ll want to do that, and she'll want to have input in this."

Bueckers missed 19 games last season after suffering a left knee tibia plateau fracture and torn meniscus in early December. She returned to lead the Huskies to the Final Four, where the Huskies lost to South Carolina in the championship game in Minneapolis, 10 miles from her Minnesota hometown.

She finished the season averaging 14.6 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game, showing how much she means to the team in a 27-point effort against North Carolina State that sent the Huskies to their 14th straight Final Four.