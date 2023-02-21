Grundy High School boys basketball coach Brian Looney is also an optometrist and few envisioned the upset victory his team pulled off on Tuesday night.

Jonah Looney, the coach’s son, sank a game-winning jumper as time expired to give the Golden Wave a 55-53 win over the Lebanon Pioneers in the quarterfinals of the VHSL Region 1D tournament.

Grundy (16-9) advances to face Twin Springs (18-7) in Thursday’s semifinals at Riverview Elementary/Middle School in Grundy.

“Incredibly proud of our kids tonight,” Brian Looney said. “Executed our gameplan, took care of the basketball and played defense. A coach couldn’t ask for more.”

The Wave built a 28-23 halftime lead, trailed 39-36 after three quarters and then won after Jonah Looney took a pass from Caleb Conaway and connected for the winner.

Conaway and Jonah Looney each scored 13 points, while Landon Johnson supplied 13 points.

Lebanon (22-4) was led by Michael Reece’s 15 points, while Keyton Keene (13 points) and Hunter Musick (10 points) also scored in double digits.

George Wythe 83, Craig County 43

Six different players scored in double digits for the Maroons as they blasted the Craig County Rockets in the first round of the Region 1C tournament.

Holden Luttrell (14 points), Shane Huff (12 points), Ty Campbell (12 points), Treyvon Rainey (10 points) David Goode (10 points) and Conley Martin (10 points) led the way for the high-scoring Maroons. George Wythe led 28-0 after one and 66-12 at halftime.

Matthew Lucas led Craig County with 18 points.

Twin Springs 87, Hurley 32

Bradley Owens scored 23 points and Connor Lane added 22 to lead the Titans to a Region 1D quarterfinal home win over the Rebels.

Twin Springs, which jumped out to a 55-17 halftime lead, also received 10 points Abel Dingus.

Hurley was led by Eddie Hurley with 10 points and Kevin Looney with eight points.

Twin Springs will face host Grundy on Thursday in the Region 1D semifinals. The Golden Wave stunned Lebanon on Tuesday.

GIRLS

Ridgeview 75, Marion 52

Braelynn Strouth tallied 19 points and Caiti Hill added 16 to lead the Wolfpack to a Region 2D road win over the Scarlet Hurricanes.

Habaya Abshire hit three 3-pointers to finish with 11 points for Ridgeview.

Ella Moss was the lone double figure scorer for Marion with 26 points. Brooke Langston was next up with eight points.

Ridgeview will face Gate in the Region 2D semifinals on Thursday in Richlands.

George Wythe 70, Covington 23

Jordan Cannoy hit four of George Wythe's 10 3-pointers to finish with 14 points in the Maroons' Region 1C quarterfinal home win over Covington.

Abby Berry had 13 points and Makayan Luttrell added 12 for the Maroons, who led 24-0 after the first quarter.

Lauren Bragg had 16 points in the loss.

George Wythe will face Auburn in the Region 1C finals on Friday at Pulaski County High School.

Wise County Central 84, Tazewell 37

Emmah McAmis tallied 25 points, six rebounds and five assists as defending Class 2 state champion Wise County Central got their postseason off to a rousing start with a Mountain 7 District tournament home win over the Bulldogs.

Madison Looney added 18 points, 11 rebounds and three assists for the Warriors, while Abbie Jordan had 15 points, 12 boards and four assists.

Maddie Day hit three 3-pointers to match Ashton Rowe’s team high with 11 points. Grace Hancock added nine for the Bulldogs.

Wise County Central (22-5) will face Richlands in the Region 2D semifinals on Thursday at Richlands Middle School. The Blue Tornado’s only loss this season came to the Warriors.

J.I. Burton 64, Lebanon 21

Rehgan Sensabaugh led four Raiders in double figures with 14 points as J.I. Burton hammered Lebanon in the Region 1D home victory over the Pioneers.

Taylor Phipps had 13 points to J.I. Burton, Angela Hollinger added 12 and Sarah Williams had 10.

Lebanon was led by Chloe Couch with 12 points. Morgan Varney was held scoreless by the Raiders.

J.I. Burton will face Honaker in the Region 1D semifinals on Thursday in Grundy.

Lord Botetourt 68, Abingdon 32

Madilyn Winterton scored 24 points and Taylor Orange added 18 to lead the Cavaliers to a Region 3D quarterfinal home win over the Falcons.

Abingdon was paced by Cadence Waters with points and eight by Lauren Baker.

Gracie Huffard tallied 13 points for Lord Botetourt, which plays Cave Spring or Northside in the 3D semifinals on Thursday.

Gate City 69, Virginia High 38

Lexi Ervin was locked in.

The Gate City senior made all seven of her shots from 3-point range and finished with 24 points as the Blue Devils rolled past Virginia High in the first round of the VHSL Region 2D tournament.

Makayla Bays and Jaydyn Carrico added nine points apiece for the Blue Devils.

Charli Carpenter (14 points) and Aly Wright (10 points) led the way for VHS.