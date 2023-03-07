Reaching the state finals has become seemingly inevitable for the girls basketball team at Wise County Central High School, but it is new territory for junior post player Madison Looney.

The Grundy transfer who enrolled at Central in November had nine points and hauled down pivotal rebounds as the Warriors collected a thrilling 51-50 win over the Gate City Blue Devils on Monday night in a VHSL Class 2 state semifinal game at Virginia High’s Bearcat Den.

“When the buzzer went off, I felt immediate relief,” Looney said. “That was such an intense game from start to finish. We’ve played them so many times [six] and each time was even more exciting than the last, so I knew this one was going to be the best one yet. I knew that we needed every rebound and every point we could get and that I needed to step up and play physical.”

Looney averaged 17.6 points and recorded 20 double-doubles for a state quarterfinalist team at Grundy a season ago. She’s had to get used to the rigors of the Class 2 level – particularly the rugged Mountain 7 District – and the 6-footer enters Saturday’s title game against Clarke County at Virginia Commonwealth University’s Siegel Center averaging 10.1 points and 9.5 rebounds per contest.

“The girls have accepted Madison from Day 1 and yes, it has been a big adjustment for her,” said Central coach Robin Dotson. “She is 100 percent one of us now. She has contributed in big ways for us and has gotten better as the season progressed. I think she still has a higher ceiling that we can get her to, though.”

Looney has played her best at the right time.

She put together an 18-point, 11-rebound performance in a state quarterfinal triumph over Floyd County and followed that up with some clutch plays against Gate City.

“Madison is an amazing ballplayer,” said teammate Abbie Jordan. “She contributes so much to this team. She’s shown that she can handle the ball and be able to be tough against strong competitors. She is a really good fit for our team and we are blessed to have her with us.”

Looney will not be the first member of her family to compete in the state finals.

Her older brother, Logan, was a three-time heavyweight finalist for Grundy in the VHSL Class 1 state wrestling tournament and won it all in 2022. He was a standout on four Golden Wave squads that won team titles as well.

“Logan’s advice is to focus on playing my best,” Madison Looney said. “Not on winning, but playing my best. The rest will follow.”