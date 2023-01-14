Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Pizza Hut is bringing back a fan favorite after a nearly 25-year hiatus.
One of the elite softball pitchers in Southwest Virginia will be the ace of a new team in 2023.
Adam Moore will serve as the interim head baseball coach at Virginia High this season following the retirement of Mark Daniels, who cited personal reasons for his decision to step down, according to a press release issued by Virginia High School Monday morning.
A Meadowview man is in jail after authorities said he walked into a magistrate’s office on Friday evening and confessed to killing his wife.
Details on 29 hoops games (plus a swim meet and some wrestling matches) contested in Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee on Tuesday. Union's boys Mountain 7 District win streak ended, while John Battle's boys losing skid against Gate City continued.
Athletes from George Wythe, Grundy, Tennessee High, Abingdon, Rural Retreat, Gate City, Sullivan East, Ridgeview, Eastside, Thomas Walker, Tazewell, Union among those in the latest Locals in College Notebook.
Lebanon basketball player Keyton Keene is 6-foot-8.
That’s only part of the unique story for this long-armed junior.
Jim McCall’s energy fills the classroom as he tells his students about ecosystems and oceans this week. It was multiplication and division a f…
Bed Bath & Beyond’s fiscal third-quarter sales fell by a third as the home goods company struggles to strike the right balance with its shoppers, a sign of its worsening outlook. The company, which has already been cutting costs, said Tuesday it will slash an additional $80 million to $100 million across the company, including an unspecified number of layoffs. Sales slid to $1.26 billion from $1.88 billion for the three months ended Nov. 26, and its quarterly loss widened to $393 million. Sales at stores open at least a year, a key gauge of a retailer’s health, dropped 32%.
Jake Hall is among the most underappreciated boys basketball players in far Southwest Virginia and the Patrick Henry High School senior is per…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.