Locals vs. Milestone Mashers

  • 0

A look at locals in the pros who gave up home runs to the four MLB sluggers who have connected for more than 700 career longballs:

Barry Bonds: 762

Pittsburgh Pirates (1986-1992), San Francisco Giants (1993-2007)

31: Ed Whitson (Unicoi County), San Diego Padres, July 26, 1987

711: Billy Wagner (Tazewell), New York Mets, April 26, 2006

Hank Aaron: 755

Milwaukee Braves (1954-1965), Atlanta Braves (1966-1974), Milwaukee Brewers (1975-1976)

132: Dave Hillman (Dungannon, Va.), Chicago Cubs, July 27, 1957

165: Dave Hillman (Dungannon Va.), Chicago Cubs, July 29, 1959

166: Dave Hillman (Dungannon, Va.), Chicago Cubs, July 29, 1959

393: Tracy Stallard (Coeburn), St. Louis Cardinals, Aug. 17, 1965

Babe Ruth: 714

Boston Red Sox (1914-1919), New York Yankees (1920-1934), Boston Braves (1935)

624: Monte Weaver (Emory & Henry College), Washington Senators, May 28, 1932

644: Monte Weaver (Emory & Henry College), Washington Senators, Aug. 14, 1932

699: Monte Weaver (Emory & Henry College), Washington Senators, July 8, 1934

Albert Pujols: 703

St. Louis Cardinals (2001-2011, 2022), L.A. Angels (2012-2021), L.A. Dodgers (2021)

266: Jimmy Gobble (John Battle), Kansas City Royals, June 14, 2007

Source: Baseball-Reference.com
