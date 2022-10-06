Locals vs. Milestone Mashers

A look at locals in the pros who gave up home runs to the four MLB sluggers who have connected for more than 700 career longballs:
Barry Bonds: 762
Pittsburgh Pirates (1986-1992), San Francisco Giants (1993-2007)
31: Ed Whitson (Unicoi County), San Diego Padres, July 26, 1987
711: Billy Wagner (Tazewell), New York Mets, April 26, 2006
Hank Aaron: 755
Milwaukee Braves (1954-1965), Atlanta Braves (1966-1974), Milwaukee Brewers (1975-1976)
132: Dave Hillman (Dungannon, Va.), Chicago Cubs, July 27, 1957
165: Dave Hillman (Dungannon Va.), Chicago Cubs, July 29, 1959
166: Dave Hillman (Dungannon, Va.), Chicago Cubs, July 29, 1959
393: Tracy Stallard (Coeburn), St. Louis Cardinals, Aug. 17, 1965
Babe Ruth: 714
Boston Red Sox (1914-1919), New York Yankees (1920-1934), Boston Braves (1935)
624: Monte Weaver (Emory & Henry College), Washington Senators, May 28, 1932
644: Monte Weaver (Emory & Henry College), Washington Senators, Aug. 14, 1932
699: Monte Weaver (Emory & Henry College), Washington Senators, July 8, 1934
Albert Pujols: 703
St. Louis Cardinals (2001-2011, 2022), L.A. Angels (2012-2021), L.A. Dodgers (2021)
266: Jimmy Gobble (John Battle), Kansas City Royals, June 14, 2007