The final 93 seconds of Virginia Military Institute’s 94-63 Southern Conference men’s basketball loss to Furman on Wednesday evening were insignificant to the outcome of the game.

For most of those left of an announced crowd of 450 spectators at Cameron Hall in Lexington, Virginia, it didn’t matter much.

Yet, for the dude wearing No. 32 who checked in for the Keydets with 1:33 remaining it represented a major milestone.

That’s because it was the collegiate debut of Josh Tuell, a 2021 Chilhowie High School graduate who made VMI’s roster during a tryout for walk-ons in September and saw the court for the first time 26 games into the season.

“It was pretty much my first legitimate game since high school,” Tuell said. “It felt amazing getting in there.”

Tuell became the first Chilhowie player to appear in a NCAA Division I hoops game since Gregg Belcher played in 17 contests for the East Tennessee State Buccaneers over the course of the 1981-82 season. Belcher later transferred to Carson-Newman.

“It was incredible and I sent Josh a text message last night,” said Matt Snodgrass, Tuell’s coach at Chilhowie. “To know how hard Josh has worked; he’s a special kid and it’s a really special accomplishment and we’re really, really proud of him.”

It’s been an interesting path to reach this point.

“Without the support of my family, I would have probably given up on basketball,” Tuell said. “I was actually on the track team at VMI all of my freshman year and the beginning of my sophomore year until I joined the basketball team. I competed in the high jump. While on the track team, I would still work on my game with the hope that I could still walk on the basketball team, so it is crazy to me that I am playing Division I basketball.”

Tuell was persistent in his pursuit.

“I had talked some last year, during my freshman year, with the previous coaching staff about a walk-on spot and it almost happened, but there were some factors outside of my control that had prevented me from walking on last year,” Tuell said. “However, the new coaching staff came in and they offered that tryout in September.”

Jake Johnston (Virginia High) also made the squad after acing that tryout and is averaging 2.8 points and 2.0 rebounds per contest in five games. He was on the court alongside Tuell on Wednesday.

“It was really cool to see Josh play last night,” Johnston said. “I’m glad we got to play together since last year we were on the same club basketball team here at VMI.”

Originally from Jacksonville, Florida, Tuell moved to Smyth County, Virginia, prior to the start of his junior year and averaged 16 points per game in his final season at Chilhowie, earning second-team All-Region 1D honors.

He had a chance to play at Milligan University, but opted for the rigors of VMI.

His hoop dreams never faded, however.

“I was pretty determined coming out of high school to play college basketball,’ Tuell said.

Now, he has.

VMI (6-20) plays at East Tennessee State (9-17) tonight and the two kids from Southwest Virginia now on a Southern Conference squad might see some familiar faces in the seats at Freedom Hall.

Tuell is relishing every moment.

“The experience of being on the team has been incredible,” Tuell said. “I have learned so much in such a short time. Both Jake and I have been welcomed to the team and feel right at home.”