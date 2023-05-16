CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Michael Waltrip Brewing Company and Elevatus Brand Partners on Tuesday announced a partnership to launch 100 proposed locations of the Michael Waltrip Taproom.

The sports-themed franchise restaurant concept has targeted 100 locations to open over five years, according to a written statement. The first location in the greater Charlotte N.C., area was set to open May 16.

Michael Waltrip Brewing Company in Bristol Virginia was founded by the two-time Daytona 500 champion and Fox Sports analyst in Bristol Virginia, tapped the newly formed Elevatus Brand Partners to lead the effort.

“We are thrilled to be able to partner with the team at Elevatus Brand Partners,” said Michael Waltrip. “The Elevatus team is very credentialed in this space and we share a vision to create a truly unique sports themed restaurant experience that showcases great food in a fun atmosphere and, of course, our easy to drink Michael Waltrip Brewing Company beers. The Michael Waltrip Taproom will bring it all together.”

Elevatus Brand Partners — founded by franchising industry giants Ken McAllister, former CEO of My Salon Suites; Robert Stidham, founder and CEO of Summa Franchise Consultants; Joe Lewis, former CEO of Smoothie King; along with its COO Jena Henderson, former VP of Growth at Saladworks — aims to elevate emerging and midmarket franchise organizations by providing innovative leadership, improved operations and resources.