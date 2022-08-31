TriPride parade, festival brought an estimated 13K people to Bristol Saturday

Saturday’s TriPride parade and festival in downtown Bristol was the largest, best organized event in the group’s history, organizers said Wednesday.

More than 1,000 people marched in the parade which also included 22 floats and about 30 to 40 vehicles. The festival at Cumberland Square Park attracted more than 13,000, Jason Willis, president of TriPride’s executive council, told the Bristol Herald Courier Wednesday.

“I think it’s been the best one we’ve had thus far,” Willis said. “We certainly had more people than we had in Johnson City or Kingsport. We had more vendors and exhibitors. All around, I think it was an amazing success that, at least for me personally, exceeded some of the expectations we had.”

Prior events in Johnson City and Kingsport attracted crowds estimated at 10,000.

“We knew it was going to be big because we haven’t been able to have it the last couple of years due to COVID, but it definitely exceeded expectations,” Willis said.

Beyond its absence due to the pandemic, Willis credited city government staff members who were “incredible” to work with.

“It takes a city that is willing to commit to helping. They are our host cities, they are our partners and they do their best to make it a fun, safe event for everyone,” Willis said.

“I think, where we were in Virginia, we were able to tap into some resources we were not able to in Kingsport and Johnson City. For example, Virginia Tourism. They really partnered with us … Working with Wirt Confroy at Virginia Tourism, he was able to open up some avenues that helped bring people to the event,” Willis said.

Beyond the Tri-Cities, Saturday’s events attracted people from southern Kentucky, North Carolina, across Virginia, and the Knoxville area.

“The parade was definitely much larger. Everyone was very happy and just able to be themselves. I think it was a fantastic event. We couldn’t have done it without our volunteers,” TriPride Secretary Justin Hall, a Bristol Virginia native, said.

The parade included a “wide, wide variety” of participants from nonprofit groups, businesses including Citi and Eastman, churches, colleges and others.

“The only response from the public to security was the long lines to get through the metal detectors. It was brutal out there on the pavement, but everybody got it,” Willis said, regarding the need for security measures.

In addition to city personnel, police, fire and EMS, the event had security from Virginia State Police, Virginia Department of Emergency Management.

“They were doing everything they could to make sure it was a very boring day for them,” Willis said.

One person was arrested and a couple of people were treated for heat-related symptoms.

Previous events at Kingsport and Johnson City were marked by threats from federally designated “hate” groups.

“Bristol was different. We had no threats, none of that,” Willis said.

Organizers plan to shift to Johnson City next year, but will try to apply some Bristol’s formula for success.

“I’m hoping to take everything; the city plan, the traffic plan from Bristol to Johnson City and say we had an amazing, successful event. We had two years to knock this out and provide as much information as we can to the next host city and the next [TriPride] board,” Willis said. “This is what worked, this is what didn’t.”

Hall agreed.

“I have been writing out every night things I remember from Saturday in regards to security or alcohol sales, stuff like that. Security is always our number one and I’m not familiar with Johnson City like I am Bristol, so I hope to take time to get familiar with Johnson City so we can bring security measures to Johnson City,” Hall said. “Both Bristols, especially Virginia side, I think they were amazing. Their security efforts and security plans and traffic plans were just top notch. Without them I’m not sure how we’d be able to pull it off.”

The group paid $50 for a special beverage permit and $70 to reserve the park, City Manager Randy Eads said. The city picked up the tab for city police, EMS and other city employees who worked to support the event.

