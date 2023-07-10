Paralyzed Veterans of America kicked off its annual in-store checkout campaign with long-time partner Food City and seven-time NASCAR champion Richard Petty.

The organization is the nation’s only nonprofit veteran service organization dedicated solely to supporting veterans with spinal cord injuries and diseases, like MS and ALS, according to a written statement.

The annual campaign has raised $3.19 million dollars since 2011. Last year’s Food City fundraising campaign raised over $439,000 for PVA, the supermarket chain hopes to raise over that this year.

“PVA is so honored to be embarking on our twelfth year of partnership with Food City,” said U.S. Army Veteran and Paralyzed Veterans of America’s national president and chairman of the board Robert Thomas. “Thanks to Food City, their generous customers, and long-time supporter Richard Petty, PVA can support even more Veterans around the nation and help them live full, independent lives well after injury or diagnosis.”

This year’s in-store donation drive is underway at Food City’s stores from until July 25. Customers can select $1, $3, or $5 donations at Food City checkouts and their gift amount will be added to their grocery bill. Food City will also offer customers an opportunity to donate as part of a charity round-up feature on their registers at checkout.

“I am always honored to support PVA and their partnership with Food City,” said Petty. “Being a part of such an awesome campaign is a real privilege.”

“We are proud to team up with Richard Petty and PVA in support of our nation’s veterans,” said Steve Smith, Food City president and chief executive officer. “We would like to thank our loyal customers and dedicated associates for their past generosity and invite them to once again join us in support of this critical mission.”