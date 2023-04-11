The stars and cars from the NASCAR big top have left Bristol Motor Speedway for another spring.

Hopefully, attention will now shift to the grassroots show.

More than ever, racers at Kingsport Speedway, Lonesome Pine Motorsports Park, Wythe Raceway and Volunteer Speedway need and deserve support.

Across the country, short track owners are facing increasing pressure to stay in business. It’s a stressful challenge, with real estate developers always on the watch.

All four local tracks have rich histories of memorable races and unforgettable characters.

While there is no national television or radio coverage, there are plenty of talented drivers and intriguing storylines.

Wythe and Volunteer offer high-banked and high-speed clay ovals where drivers slide around corners to execute passes. At Kingsport, drivers must use a mix of patience and aggression on the tight concrete layout which is part of the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series.

Lonesome Pine has undergone several ownership changes. But first-time visitors are often shocked by the scale of the asphalt facility, which includes a multi-deck suite tower, tucked away in the coalfields of far Southwest Virginia.

Just like the NASCAR Cup Series, the local racing scene features heroes, hot tempers, mechanical masterminds and drama. All sorts of drama.

These men and women must find the time to prepare and race their cars while balancing jobs and hustling up sponsorship dollars.

Some drivers even have fan clubs, with members showing up at the track in matching T-shirts.

Local drivers, local sponsors and local tracks.

Yes, it’s a pride thing for a region that has groomed many drivers, mechanics, media members and officials for the top levels of NASCAR.

Remember a guy named Mike Helton from Bristol, Virginia? He was only the president of NASCAR.

PIT STOPS: Ratings for Sunday’s Food City Dirt Race at BMS on FoxTV were down from 4 million in 2022 to 3.5 million this year. The Masters golf tournament attracted 12 million viewers…The dirt racing action in the Mountain Empire continues this weekend at Volunteer Speedway with the Spring Thaw. Friday’s program includes Sportsman and Super Late Model racing, while the headliner on Saturday is a 100-lap and $100,000-to-win Super Late Model event for the XR Series…The regular Saturday racing program resumes Saturday night at Lonesome Pine, while a Southeast Super Trucks touring event is scheduled for April 22…The next event on the CARS Tour is set for April 22 at Hickory Motor Speedway. The Abingdon-based Highlands Motorsports operation with driver Caden Kvapil will be entered. Team founder Wade Lopez and crew chief Josh Reeves have previously fielded short track cars for defending NASCAR Truck series champion Zane Smith, current Cup driver Josh Berry and Truck series veteran Grant Enfinger.