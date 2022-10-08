Local performers played key role in Southwest Virginia Bowl V

EMORY, Va. – A couple of dudes from Northeast Tennessee helped Emory & Henry College prevail in the Southwest Virginia Bowl on Saturday afternoon at Fred Selfe Stadium.

Former Tennessee High standout Ethan Muncy punted with precision and Dobyns-Bennett High School graduate Ivan Phillips returned a fumble for a touchdown as the Wasps earned a 34-14 win over the University of Virginia’s College at Wise in the fifth meeting between the two local football programs.

Muncy averaged 42 yards on six punts and four of those boots pinned the Highland Cavaliers inside their own 20-yard line.

The longest of his punts came in the second quarter and traveled 52 yards.

The previous Southwest Virginia Bowl in 2011 had featured a wacky walk-off punt return for a touchdown in UVa-Wise’s 33-30 win over E&H.

There was no late-game drama centered around the punting game this time around.

“I kind of thought back to that last game and what happened on the last play,” Muncy said. “It was wild. I just wanted to come out and do the best job I could for our unit and pin them deep as many times as I could. We had a good day out there.”

Muncy is having a good season.

The senior is averaging 42.5 yards on 30 punts with a long of 65.

“I’ve just kind of been slowing myself down, taking my time and trusting in my guys,” Muncy said. “We’ve got a really good line up front and they have done a really good so far.”

Meanwhile, Phillips finished with 10 tackles and scooped up a fumble and returned it five yards to the end zone with 2:24 remaining in Saturday’s game after a Donovan Pinnix strip sack to put the finishing touches on the victory.

There were other local contributions for E&H too: Trevor Dowdell (Tennessee High) made a tackle on special teams, Parker Coe (George Wythe) started on the offensive line as usual, River Carter (Abingdon) had two catches for 14 yards to go along with a tackle on special teams and Logan Tomlinson (Gate City) recorded four tackles.

Tomlinson’s former Gate City High School teammate, Drew Vermillion, averaged 46.5 yards on four punts for UVa-Wise.

Emory & Henry is now 3-1 in South Atlantic Conference play in what is the Wasps’ first season in the NCAA Division II league.

“It feels really good and I know all the guys are excited about it,” Muncy said. “We had something to prove at the beginning of the year and we are doing a good job of that.”