Local leaders break ground at industrial park

BRISTOL, Tenn. -- Bristol, Tennessee government leaders and Bristol Tennessee Essential Services executives broke ground Wednesday morning on two pad-ready sites in the Bristol Business Park.
“When you and I look around, we see the beauty of our region with this park nestled in the hills of Northeast Tennessee,” said Erin Downs, chairwoman of BTES board of directors. “But when a future industry owner looks at this site, they see time and money.”
BTES purchased the 50-acre property along Route 394 with the intention of creating a site designed to minimize costs and risk for developers by implementing infrastructure with water, sewer, gas, electricity and fiber optic.
