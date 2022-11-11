Local grads lead UVa-Wise past King

BRISTOL, Tenn . — Rain came down in buckets outside the Student Center Complex at King University Friday night, while inside, points were also raining down.

The men’s basketball team began its 2022-23 season by hosting the Conference Carolinas /South Atlantic Conference Challenge.

Taking on the University of Virginia’s College at Wise as part of a two-day, four-team crossover tournament, the Tornado and Cavaliers entertained a festive crowd of 732, with both squads shooting over 50% from the field.

UVA-Wise pulled away late for a 98-89 victory when senior Luke Lawson, an Eastside graduate and transfer from UNC-Asheville, scored 13 of his 18 points, including two key baskets in the final two minutes.

“We did not guard well,” King head coach Jason Gillespie said, referring to UVa-Wise shooting nearly 60%. “We gotta start identifying guys who will listen to what we say scouting report-wise and be able to shut some things down. We did it in stretches and we made a little bit of a run, but weren’t consistent.”

Senior Michael Mays and sophomore Kenny Turner paced the Tornado with 22 and 16 points, respectively. For Turner, it was a career best night.

“He’s just now scratching the surface of what he’s going to be,” Gillespie added. “He’s got a high, high ceiling, and we knew that when we had him last year as a freshman.”

Bradley Dean, a sophomore from Gate City, led all scorers with 25 points. Calen Lightford added 16 for UVa-Wise.

Myles McCrary added 11 points for King.

In a series going back to 1966, both schools came out gunning in the first half, combining for 96 points. King enjoyed a nine-point lead seven minutes into the contest, but trailed 49-47 at intermission.

The Cavaliers quickly built a double-digit advantage early in the second half, before King chipped away, though the Tornado never pulled closer than four.

In his first collegiate game, Jordan Akal had 13 points — 3 for 4 from downtown — all in the second half for King.

“He didn’t play like a freshman, so we’ve got some positives,” Gillespie said.

Overall, four King players tallied double figures in points on Friday.

The Cavaliers were picked 12th in their 13-team league. Coming off a 14-15 campaign, King was projected 10th in the preseason coaches’ poll for Conference Carolinas.

In another regional battle to start the day, Lees-McRae held off Carson-Newman on a three-point bank shot at the buzzer by senior Justin Nichelson. The Tornado play the Eagles this afternoon in Bristol.

UVa-WISE (98)

Lawson 5-11 5-8 18, Pettiford 0-1, 3-5 3, Dean 9-13 5-5 25, Lightford 6-9 2-3 16, Bryson 3-6 0-0 7, Brooks 4-5 1-2 9, Ukaj 2-2 0-0 4, Shelley 2-5 1-2 5, Fruster 3-6 1-2 8, Honaker 1-1 0-0 2, Yacinthe 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 35-59 19-29 98.

KING (89)

Lamberth 1-4 2-2 4, Turner 7-12 1-2 16, Mays 8-13 3-3 22, Bernard 2-6 2-2 7, Beasley 0-4 0-0 0, Akal 5-8 0-0 13, McCrary 5-8 1-1 11, Okoye 2-2 0-0 5, Howard 2-6 3-4 8, Grodzki 1-1 1-2 3, Jackson 0-0 0-0 0, Payton 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 33-65 13-16 89.

Halftime: W 49-47. 3-point goals: W 9-19 (Lawson 3-6, Dean 2-3, Lightford 2-3, Fruster 1-2, Bryson 1-3, Brooks 0-1, Shelley 0-1; K 10-22 Akal 3-4, Mays 3-5, Okoye 1-1, Turner 1-2, Bernard 1-3, Howard 1-4, Beasley 0-2, Payton 0-1. Reb: W 31 (Lawson 9); K 32 (McCrary 6). Ast: W 11 (Dean 4); K 7 (Turner 2). Total fouls: W 24; K 16.