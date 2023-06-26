Thomas Francisco and Gavin Cross played against each other in high school and they squared off for the first time as professionals during a six-game Midwest League series that concluded on Sunday at historic John O’Donnell Stadium in Davenport, Iowa.

Cross went 7-for-22 with two walks for the Quad Cities River Bandits as the Tennessee High graduate reached base at least once in each game of the series.

He was able to chat often with Francisco, a former Abingdon High School star who happens be the first baseman for the Peoria Chiefs.

“I saw him a good amount at first base during the series,” Francisco said. “It was great getting to catch up with him. Gavin is a great player.”

Francisco was 6-for-24 with four RBIs as Peoria won five of the six games.

He is hitting .252/.304/.338 with one home run and 29 RBIs for the High-A affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals.

“I’ve been happy with the way things have been going so far,” Francisco said. “We just hit the halfway point, so now the goal is to finish the season strong to bring momentum into the offseason.”

Cross raised his batting average nine points during the series with Peoria and now has a .220/.321/.424 slash line with 10 home runs and 43 RBIs. The top prospect for the Kansas City Royals ranks fifth in the Midwest League in RBIs.

Oakland Athletics farmhand Jacob Watters (Bland County) is also in the Midwest League as he pitches for the Lansing Lugnuts. Francisco was 1-for-3, while Cross was 0-for-1 with a walk in their earlier encounters this season with Watters.

“It’s really awesome,” Francisco said. “This was two weeks in a row for me getting to play against someone from our area.”

Local vs. Local, Part II

Gabe Wurtz, who starred at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise, hit his second home run of the season on Saturday for the Billings Mustangs.

The 432-foot two-run blast in the seventh inning came off Northern Colorado Owlz pitcher Carter Linton, who attended Dobyns-Bennett High School and Tusculum University, and the blast by Wurtz had an exit velocity of 108 miles-per-hour.

“No, I didn’t know Carter was from Kingsport,” Wurtz said. “I swung at a couple of fastballs at the top of the zone early and he almost got me to chase a slider down to get it to 2-2 and then I got to the next fastball up in the zone. I thought it was gone off the bat, but it was also hit to the deepest part of the field so I was not sure if it would get out or not.”

It turned out to be a productive night for both men playing in the independent Pioneer League.

It was the only hit Linton allowed in his two innings of work on the mound and he got the win as Northern Colorado outlasted Billings for a 10-9 triumph. Linton is 2-0 with a 6.00 ERA in nine relief outings.

Wurtz went 3-for-5 and has a .329 batting average with 14 RBIs.

“I started off a little slow this season but have been getting into a groove as of late,” Wurtz said. “The power numbers are not where I would like, but I have been hitting a lot of balls hard and I know they will come.”

Save for Stratton

Hunter Stratton (Sullivan East) notched his first save of the season on Saturday for the Triple-A Indianapolis Indians.

The right-hander allowed a solo home run to Cleveland Guardians prospect Jhonkensy Noel in the ninth inning, but that didn’t prevent him from polishing off his team’s 3-1 triumph over the Columbus Clippers.

Stratton is 0-3 with a 5.34 ERA in 24 appearances for the top farm team of the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Knack notches win

Landon Knack notched the first Triple-A win of his professional career on Saturday for the Oklahoma City Dodgers.

The former Science Hill High School and East Tennessee State University ace allowed two runs on seven hits in five innings, while walking one and striking out six as OKC earned a 7-3 Pacific Coast League victory over the Las Vegas Aviators.

Knack is 1-0 with a 5.87 ERA in two starts for the Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate since being promoted from Double-A Tulsa.

Cabbage still crushing

Trey Cabbage (Grainger) of the Salt Lake Bees continues to own one of the top stat lines in the Triple-A Pacific Coast League.

The Los Angeles Angels prospect has a slash line of .297/.373/.602 to go along with 21 home runs, 53 RBIs, 52 runs, 14 doubles and 21 stolen bases.

Outstanding Evan

Evan Carter (Elizabethton) was back in the starting lineup for the Frisco RoughRiders on June 21 and he certainly made his presence known with the Double-A farm team of the Texas Rangers.

Carter went 3-for-4 with a triple and home run in his team’s loss to the Springfield Cardinals. He went yard against St. Louis Cardinals farmhand Connor Lunn.

An injured wrist had sidelined Carter temporarily. He is batting .289/.414/.453 with seven home runs, 10 stolen bases and 34 RBIs this season.

An ETSU gateway

The Gateway Grizzlies lead the independent Frontier League in runs scored and team batting average. They are also tops in the league in terms of former East Tennessee State University standouts on a roster.

Clint Freeman, who played at David Crockett High School and ETSU, is hitting .242 with seven home runs and 29 RBIs and has also pitched to the tune of a 4.50 ERA in two appearances.

Meanwhile, former Buccaneer hurler Nathanial Tate has a 5.79 ERA in two outings since being signed by the Grizzlies on June 20.

“Nate has a really good sinker and he’s already had seven or eight groundballs in the time he has pitched,” Freeman said. “That’s hard to do with pro hitters. After he settles in he could be a guy you see get 40-50 innings with us. He seems to bounce back pretty quickly from day-to-day. I remember when I was able to do that.”

Atlantic League aces

Ex-Morristown West High School ace Andrew Lee leads the trio of pitchers from Northeast Tennessee currently in the independent Atlantic League.

Lee is 2-1 with four saves and a 3.38 ERA in 19 relief appearances for the Lancaster Barnstormers.

Will Carter (Science Hill) is 1-0 with a 6.75 ERA in 18 outings for the York Revolution, while Reed Hayes (Science Hill) has a 6.00 ERA in 17 games out of the bullpen for the Long Island Ducks.

King of pitching

The St. Paul Saints have a team ERA of 4.72, which ranks fifth among 20 teams in the Triple-A International League.

Former King University assistant coach Peter Larson is the co-pitching coach – alongside Cibney Bello – for the top affiliate of the Minnesota Twins.

Today in History

--- Former Fries High School and East Tennessee State University slugger Ed Goodson went 2-for-5 with a double and three RBIs for the Los Angeles Dodgers in their 12-8 win over the San Francisco Giants (Goodson’s old club) on June 27, 1976.

--- Garland Kiser (Sullivan Central) struck out three in 1 1/3 innings of work and got the win for the High-A Kinston Indians in their 1-0, 11-inning Carolina League win over the homestanding Durham Bulls on June 27, 1991.

--- Dan Wright (Sullivan South) of the Chicago White Sox allowed just one run in 6 1/3 innings in a no decision against the Chicago Cubs on June 27, 2003.

The right-hander scattered six hits, walked four and struck out three in a game his team eventually won 4-3.