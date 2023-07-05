Seniors Golf League
Monday, The Golf Club of Bristol
Low Gross winners: Bob Ross 70, Hal McHorris 71, Steve Hecht 74, Curtis Johnson 75.
Flight One: Ray Whitson 68, Bob Fife 70, David Miller 70, Steve Sparks 71, Sam Martin 72, Guy Odum 72. Fewest putts: Kent Marsh 28.
Flight Two: Scott Brown 65, Dean Reynolds 65, Michael Scalf 67, John Hogan 68, Bob Bancroft 69, Darren Horton 70, Pat Kirby 70, Marshall Loos 71, Larry Bell 72, Sam Haren 72. Fewest putts: Sam Hopson 28.
Flight Three: Gary Larson 66, Gary Watson 67, Larry Worsham 68, Mike Martha 70, Michael Bell 72, Mack Clark 72, Paul Harrington 73, John Huffman 73, Jim McCarthy 73, Rod Carey 75, Bob Curtin 75, Larry Edens 75, Pat Sweeney 75. Fewest putts: Harry Page 32, Lee Walker 32.
Longest drives: (Ages 55-65) Jesse Abbott (66-69) Curtis Johnson (70-74) Mac McClain (75-79) Ray Whitson (80-up) Bob Sams.
Closest to pin: Scott Brown, Carl Edwards, Bob Ross, Ray Whitson.