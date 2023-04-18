Monday, at The Golf Club of Bristol
Low Gross winners: David Moore 71, Andy Quillen 75, Curtis Johnson 76, Bob Ross 78.
Flight One: Vic Blevins 71, Gary Boothe 74, Jeff Ferguson 75, Steve Hecht 75, Rob Hepburn 75, Steve Sparks 75. Fewest putts: Hal McHorris 29.
Flight Two: David Carper 70, Carl Edwards 71, Michael Hagy 71, David Miller 73, Bob Glenn 74, Woody Wood 74, Chuck Archer 75, Barry Compton 75, Dennis Keiser 75, Marshall Loos 75, Jessee Wilder 75. Fewest putts: Bob Fife 29.
Flight Three: Eugene Gearity 70, Paul Boucher 72, Paul Harrington 73, Mike Rader 73, Britton Buehrig 74, Mike Martha 74, David Sliger 74, Carl Bradshaw 75, Mack Clark 75, Bud Collier 75, Rick Fiechtner 75, Ken Johnson 75, Bill Riley 75. Fewest putts: Bo Wang 31.
Longest Drive: (Age 55-65) Dale Creager (66-69) Steve Hecht (70-74) Britton Buehrig (75-79) Gary Marsh (80-up) Hal McHorris.
Closest to Pin: Steve Hecht, Sam Martin, Bob Sams, Michael Scalf.
Seniors Ladies Golf League
Monday, at McDonald Hills
Low Gross winner: Debbie Mullins 89.
Flight One: Marty Harrison 72, Ellie Riggs 76, Rita Blackwell 77. Fewest putts: Peggy Bently 34.
Flight Two: Cindy Blakeney 73, Judy Ballard 75, Barbara Hafford 75, Joanne Zickuhr 75. Fewest putts: Angie Grizzle 34.
Closest in Pin: Rita Blackwell, Marty Harrison, Ellie Riggs.
