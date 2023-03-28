Seniors Golf League
Monday, at Pine Oaks
Low Gross winners: David Moore 74, Ray Whitson 76, Rick Cage 78, Hal McHorris 79.
Flight One: Steve Sparks 70, Norris Sneed 72, Sam Martin 73, Carl Edwards 74, Jerry Gastineau 75, Donnie Overbay 75, Rick Phillips 75. Fewest putts: Gary Boothe 29, Michael Hagy 29.
Flight Two: George Hafford 63, Pat Brorby 70, Ray Presnell 70, Charles Young 70, Ken Olszta 71, Mike Rader 71, Michael Scalf 71, Bill Carroll 72, Gary Larson 73, David Kramer 74. Fewest putts: David Carper 30.
Flight Three: Bud Collier 66, Allen Brinegar 67, Mike Sparks 71, Scott Brown 72, Mike Damberg 72, David Elliott 73, Bob Mitchell 73, Bob Riser 73, Greg Lush 74, Gary Martha 74. Fewest putts: Walt Browning 31.
Longest drive: (Age 55-65) David Moore (66-69) Charles Young (70-74) Danny Bailey (75-79) Ray Whitson (80-up) Bob Sams.
Closest to pin: Steve Arnold, Tim Taberski, Ray Whitson.