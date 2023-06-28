agate Local Golf Jun 28, 2023 44 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Hole-in-One Where: Tri-Cities Golf ClubWho: Jeff McKinneyHole/yards: No. 8 (Pines) / 104 yards Club: 9-iron Witnesses: Roy Hodge, David Potter, Tom Wallace 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Shot putter runs 100-meter hurdles to save team from disqualification after teammates injured Footage of Boumkwo carefully stepping over each hurdle while the other athletes race away ahead of her has since gone viral on social media. PREP FOOTBALL: Keegan Bartley takes over for Plymal as Grundy's head coach Keegan Bartley is the new head football coach at Grundy High School. Pilot and 4 passengers on missing submersible are dead, US Coast Guard says OceanGate Expeditions on Thursday says its pilot and chief executive Stockton Rush, along with passengers Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman … UPDATE: Driver of tractor-trailer that went off Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel has died, officials say Officials are working to identify the driver, who was inside the truck’s cab when it was pulled from the water. Bristol man dies in motorcycle crash A Bristol Tennessee man has died as the result of injuries suffered in a crash in Washington County.