agate Local Golf Jun 17, 2023 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Hole-in-OneWho: Tom SenterCourse: Clear Creek Golf ClubHole, yardage: No. 13, 111 yardsClub: Pitching wedgeWitnesses Fred Bowman, Robert Linkous, Clyde Rasnake. 0 Comments Tags Golf Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular CLASS 1 BASEBALL: 'Tater' caps Lebanon's state title with no-hitter against Auburn in finals Once he stepped on the mound Saturday afternoon at Salem Memorial Ballpark, Lebanon High School pitcher Nathan “Tater” Phillips was in comple… CLASS 1 BASEBALL: Cody Compton guides Lebanon Pioneers to state title in first season Amid the intense emotions and growing crowd noise that comes with each pitch of a state championship game, first-year Lebanon High School head… CLASS 2 SOFTBALL: Tazewell relies on Dog Ball to win state with 5-2 victory over James River The Tazewell Bulldogs relied on the mastery of sophomore pitcher Carly Compton to reach their first VHSL Class 2 title game this season.Tazewe… Golf facility, campground, solar farm among zoning requests Washington County’s Board of Supervisors is slated to hold seven public hearings on zoning issues at Tuesday’s meeting. COLLEGE WORLD SERIES: Appalachian League having impact on CWS Avery Mabe, Matthew Buchanan and Chase Hungate have plenty in common.They all three pitch for the University of Virginia Cavaliers.Each attend…