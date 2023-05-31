Clear Creek Ladies Association
Wednesday
Group A: Low Gross-1st Nancy Starnes, 2nd Treva Wright, 3rd Gerri Booher; Low Net-1st Nita Jordan, 2nd Pat White.
Group B: Low Gross-1st Jody Denton, 2nd Betty Pierce; Low Net-Joyce Ball.
9-Hole Group: Low Gross-1st Linda Baum, 2nd Linda Matney, 3rd Diana Queen; Low Net-1st Jan Shortt, 2nd Jan Williams, 3rd Jan Rector.
Challenge winner: Treva Wright. Birdies: Nita Jordan. Chip-in: Linda Baum
May 24
Low Gross-1st Mimi Tilley, 2nd Treva Wright; Low Net-1st Pat White, 2nd Nita Jordan.
Group B: Low Gross-1st Jan Nichols, 2nd Joyce Ball; Low Net-Jody Denton.
9-Hole Group: Low Gross-1st Amy Thacker, 2nd Linda Matney, 3rd Linda Rector, 4th Pat Akers; Low Net-1st Linda Baum, 2nd Diane Queen, 3rd Jan Williams, 4th Jan Shortt.
Challenge: Mimi Tilley (Low Putts) Birdies: Pat White 2, Treva Wright 1.