agate Local Golf Apr 28, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Hole-in-One Who: Jeff McKinneyWhere: Clear Creek Golf ClubWhen: FridayHole/Yards: No. 1, 117 yards (gold tees) Club: 8-iron Witnesses: David Potter, John Younce 0 Comments Tags Golf Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular PREP BASEBALL: Bristol eighth-grader Hayden Reed commits to Va. Tech Hayden Reed has yet to play a varsity game, but he’s already solidified his future as a NCAA Division I athlete. Ikea plans to add 8 new US locations over next 3 years Ikea is planning to splash $2.19 billion to expand its furniture empire in the United States. COLLEGE BASEBALL: Return to diamond pays off for UVa-Wise's Cole Harness (Eastside) “I’m extremely fortunate to have the opportunity I have,” Harness said. “I’ve just tried to run with it.” 4-year-old’s Build-A-Bear had late mother’s heartbeat. It was accidentally donated. The search is on for a very special little bear. A Goodwill in Tennessee has put out a plea after a stuffed tie-dye bear from Build-A-Bear was… PREP ROUNDUP: Rily Cobler (Holston), Arin Rife (Richlands), Braelyn Hall (Eastside), Rheagan Waldon (Rye Cove), Noah Sills (John Battle) among stars; Tennessee High baseball team clinches ULC title; Eastside scores 27 on diamond It turned out to be a magnificent Monday for Rily Cobler of the Holston Cavaliers.