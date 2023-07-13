Seniors Golf League
Thursday, Crockett Ridge
Low Gross winners: David Moore 68, Rick Cage 72, Howard Catron 72, Curtis Johnson 73, Hal McHorris 73.
Flight One: Guy Odum 63, Bob Fife 67, Gerry Wohlford 67, Steve Sparks 68, Rick Wagner 68, Edwin Fowler 69, Steve Hanor 69, David Miller 69, Johnny Smith 69, Doug Stinson 69. Fewest putts: Sam Martin 28.
Flight Two: Michael Bell 63, Herbert Snodgrass 65, Fred More 66, Conrad Casem 67, Barry Compton 67, Charlie Garnett 67, Harry Heisner 68, Ray Presnell 68, Steve White 68, Rod Carey 69, Bill Carroll 69, Joe McGuiness 69. Fewest putts: John Hogan 28.
Flight Three: Gene Johnson 63, Harry Page 64, Larry Worsham 64, Bill Wildman 65, Gary Watson 66, Wayne McGee 67, Britton Buehrig 68, Bill Riley 68, Mike Martha 69, Clifford Andrews 70, Paul Boucher 70, Roger Fairman 70, John Huffman 70, David Phillips 70. Fewest putts: Bob Riser 31.
Longest Drive: (Age 55-65) David Moore (66-69) David Miller (70-74) Dennis Keiser (75-79) Ray Whitson (80-up): Hal McHorris.
Closest to pin: Harry Heisner, Guy Odum, Ken Oldenberg, Ray Whitson.
***
Clear Creek Ladies Association
Wednesday, at Clear Creek
Group A: Low Gross: 1st Pat White.
Group B: Low Gross: 1st Jan Nichols.
9-hole group: Los Gross 1st Amy Thacker, 2nd April Barnes, 3rd Joyce Ball, 4th Linda Rector; Low Net: 1st Jan Shortt, 2nd Jan Williams, 3rd Linda Baum.
***
Hole-in-One
Who: Will Crump
When, where: Tuesday, at Clear Creek Golf Club
Hole/yards: No. 13, 130 yards
Witness: Logan Fields