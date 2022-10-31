Local Golf

Seniors Golf League
Monday, at Link Hills CC
Low Gross winners: David Moore 74, Dana Smith 74, Stan Puckett 76, Vic Blevins 77, Howard Catron 77, Ray Whitson 77.
Flight One: David Miller 70, Robert Walter 72, Lonnie Casto 73, Donnie Overbay 74, David Bornowski 75, Mike Broyles 75, Jerry Gastineau 75, Bob Swingle 75. Fewest putts: Michael Hagy 26.
Flight Two: Sam Hopson 73, Ray Presnell 74, Glenn Bishop 76, John Huffman 76, Brian Lanham 76, Bob Bancroft 77, Pat Brorby 77, Marshall Loos 77, Lou Kraft 78, David Sliger 78. Fewest putts: David Wortman 28.
Flight Three: Mike Sparks 67, Ron Rhoten 70, Britton Buehrig 73, Lew Holley 73, Rick Fiechtner 74, Frank Ottman 74, Joe Walker 75, Larry Edens 76, Eugene Gearity 76, Paul Harrington 77, Bill Wildman 77, Larry Worsham 77. Fewest putts: Roy Rhoton 28.
Longest drive: (Age 55-65) David Moore (66-69) David Bornowski (70-74) Roy Rhoton (75-79) Ray Whitson (80-up) Pat Sweeney.
Closest to pin: John Huffman, Eddie Humphreys, Sam Martin, Donnie Overbay.