Low Gross winners: Charlie Roth 71, Steve Hecht 72, Howard Catron 73, Ray Whitson 74.
Flight One: Steve Sparks 66, Randy Bowman 68, Mac McClain 69, Al McConnell 70, George Hafford 71, Wayne McCall 72, Phil Shelton 72. Fewest putts: Jerry Hensley 27, Tim Silver 27.
Flight Two: Danny Shortridge 67, Bobby Kesterson 68, Kim Quaco 69, Ken Olszta 70, Rick Harris 71, Richard Van Inwegen 71, Bob Bancroft 72, Charlie Garnett 72, Ja Dee Huber 72, Ken Oldenberg 72, Alan Ragsdale 72, David Sliger 72. Fewest putts: Michael Hagy 31.
Flight Three: Britton Buehrig 63, Ken Johnson 64, Paul Boucher 65, Joe Walker 67, Terry Woods 67, Larry Worsham 67, John Huffman 68, Bill Chapman 69, Gary Martha 69, Dave Wortman 69. Fewest putts: Larry Edens 28.
Longest drive: (Age 55-65) Levi Nellenback (66-69) Steve Hecht (70-74) Bill Carroll (75-79) Ray Whitson (80-up) Ray Presnell.
Closest to Pin: John Cobe, Barry Compton, Mac McClain, Levi Nellenback.
Senior Ladies Golf League
Low Gross winner: Marilyn Martin 80.
Flight One: Ina Turner 71, Pat Rindfleisch 72, Donna Havens 74. Fewest putts: Peggy Bentley 37.
Flight Two: Connie Asbury 71, Elitta Sorenson 71, Missy Bible 73. Fewest putts: Marilyn Wolcott 35.
Closest to Pin: Missy Bible, Joan Minnick, Pat Rindfleisch.
