Seniors Golf League
Thursday, at Pine Oaks
Low Gross winners: Norris Sneed 71, Dale Creager 74, Hal McHorris 75, Ray Whitson 76.
Fight One: Jesse Wilder 68, Woody Wood 68, Sam Martin 70, Levi Nellenback 70, Wade Whitson 70, David Carper 72, Carl Edwards 72, Guy Odum 72, Doug Stinson 70. Fewest putts: Mike Broyles 28.
Flight Two: Ron Hensley 66, Mike Rader 67, Larry Bell 68, Glenn Bishop 69, Paul Boucher 70, Barry Compton 70, Scott Brown 71, Fred Keller 71, Ron McEwen 71, David Sliger 71. Fewest putts Dave Wortman 29.
Flight Three: Eugene Gearity 65, Gary Martha 65, John Cole 70, Eric Kerley 70, John Rusyniak 71, Bill Chapman 72, John Huffman 72, Jim McCarthy 72, Lou Barola 73, Britton Buehrig 73. Fewest putts: Larry Clouse 31.
Longest drives: (Age 55-65) Donnie Overbay (66-69) Norris Sneed (70-74) David Campbell (75-79) Jerry Gastineau (80-up): Hal McHorris.
Closest to pin: Barry Compton, Gary Martha, Mike Martha, Woody Wood.