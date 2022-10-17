Local Golf

Seniors Golf League
Monday, at Pine Oaks
Low Gross winners: David Moore 69, Andy Quillen 72, Rick Cage 77, Dale Creager 77.
Flight One: Stan Puckett 70, Steve Hanor 73, Gary Marsh 73, Pat More 73, Sam Haren 74, Bob Sams 74. Fewest putts: Randy Orten 29.
Flight Two: John Hogan 67, David Miller 68, John Huffman 70, Marshall Loos 70, Mack Clark 74, Brian Lanham 74, Mark Losito 74, Barry Compton 75, Perry Rindfleisch 75, Davd Wortman 75. Fewest putts: Ray Presnell 30.
Flight Three: David Sliger 63, Gary Larson 68, Gary Martha 71, Mark Roncoli 72, Paul Harrington 73, Fred Keller 73, Jim Shake 73, Roy Rhoton 74, Eric Kerley 76, Greg Lush 76. Fewest putts: Baker Fraley 28.
Longest Drive: (Age 55-65) Brian Lanham (66-69) Kim Quaco (70-74) John Hogan (75-79) Ray Whitson (80-up): Bob Sams
Closest to pin: Donnie Overbay, Ray Whitson.