Seniors Golf League
Thursday, at Clear Creek
Low Gross winners: Gerry Wohlford 71, Vic Blevins 72, Danny Bailey 73, David Moore 74.
Flight One: Barry Compton 67, Michael Hagy 69, David Sliger 69, Mike Broyles 70, Ron Hensley 71, Robert Walter 71. Fewest putts: David Miller 29.
Flight Two: Charlie Garnett 61, Lee Walke 68, Greg Lush 70, Herbery Snodgrass 70, Lou Barota 71, Eric Kerley 71, Gary Edens 72, Gene Johnson 73, Joe McGuiness 73, Tim Taberski 73. Fewest putts: Gary Watson 31.
Longest drives: (Age 55-65) David Moore (66-69) Mike Broyles (70-74) Mac McClain (75-79) Ray Whitson (80-up) Ray Presnell.
Closest to Pin: Danny Bailey, Mac McClain, Tim Taberski, Robert Walter.
Clear Creek Ladies Golf Association
Wednesday, at Clear Creek
Group A: Low Gross, 1st Treva Wright.
Group B: Low Gross, 1st Judy Denton; Low Net, 1st Patty Todd.
Group C: Low Gross, 1st Amy Thacker, 2nd Diane Thompson; Low Net, 1st Mimi Tilley, 2nd Linda Rector.
Challenge: Treva Wright
Birdies: Linda Rector