 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Local Golf

  • 0

Seniors Golf League

Monday, at The Golf Club of Bristol

Low Gross winners: Dale Creager 74, Curtis Johnson 74, David Moore 74, Ray Whitson 75.

Flight One: Rick Wagner 68, Jesse Abbott 71, Sam Haren 71, Johnny Smith 71, Rick Phillips 72, Mike Broyles 73. Fewest putts: Steve Hanor 28.

Flight Two: David Miller 69, Roy Rhoton 69, Ken Olszta 70, Lee Walker 71, Bob Glenn 73, Michael Scalf 73, John Hogan 74, Eric Kerley 74, Mike Rader 74, Clifford Andrews 75, Eugene Gearity 75, Paul Harrington 75, Jim McCarthy 75. Fewest putts: Michael Bell.

Longest Drive: (55-65) David Miller (66-69) Mike Broyles (70-74) Johnny Davis (75-79) Ray Whitson (80-up) Bob Glenn.

Closest to pin: Lonnie Casto, Rick Fiechtner, Sam Haren, Rick Wagner.

People are also reading…

Seniors Ladies Golf League

Monday, at Woodlake 

Low Gross winner: Marilyn Martin 81.

Flight One: Jimmie Sue Woods 71, Mitzi Price 74, JoAnn Andrews 75, Cheryl Goulds 77. Fewest putts: Peggy Bentley 34.

Flight Two: Marilyn Wolcott 68, Judy Harris 73, Debbie Mullins 73, July Ballard 76. Fewest putts: Diane Gurley 31.

Flight Three: Connie Arrowood 72, Cindy Blakeney 73, Elitta Sorenson 80, Missy Bible 84. Fewest putts: Sue Bailey 37.

Closest to the pin: Cindy Blakeney, Judy Harris, Janet Range, Pat Rindfleisch.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

New hotel approved for The Falls

New hotel approved for The Falls

BRISTOL, Va. — A new 107-room hotel is planned for The Falls development after a Monday vote by the city’s Industrial Development Authority.

PREP ROUNDUP: Falcons rally from 13 down to stun Wise Central

PREP ROUNDUP: Falcons rally from 13 down to stun Wise Central

Luke Honaker’s late-game heroics and Toby Reid’s clutch kick were the highlights of a stunning comeback orchestrated by Abingdon High School on Friday night. Other winners were Honaker, J.I. Burton, Union, Graham, Ridgeview, Lee High and West Ridge. 

PREP ROUNDUP: Northwood powers past Mustangs

PREP ROUNDUP: Northwood powers past Mustangs

The Northwood Panthers once again relied on power to post their third consecutive victory on Thursday night. Holston fell to Narrows and Sullivan East lost at Elizabethton in other football action...Eleven high school volleyball matches and one soccer match is also part of the prep roundup. 

LOCAL BRIEFS: McClung plays in Japan

LOCAL BRIEFS: McClung plays in Japan

Mac McClung will begin his second NBA season hooping it up in Japan. The former Gate City High School star will suit up for the Golden State Warriors as they play the Washington Wizards in a preseason game at the Saitama Super Arena in Tokyo...In college volleyball on Thursday, Coker escaped Emory & Henry with a 5-set victory over the Wasps. 

PREP FOOTBALL PREDICTIONS

PREP FOOTBALL PREDICTIONS

Friday night has its usual array of high school football. Who is going to enter the weekend in a happy mood? Check out the BHC predictions for 13 games. 

Prep Football Predictions

Prep Football Predictions

Two high school football games are being played in the area tonight, including Eastern Montgomery at Northwood and Sullivan East and Elizabethton. Check out the predictions for those two games. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts