Local Golf

Seniors Golf League
Monday, at The Golf Club of Bristol
Low Gross winners: Dale Creager 74, Curtis Johnson 74, David Moore 74, Ray Whitson 75.
Flight One: Rick Wagner 68, Jesse Abbott 71, Sam Haren 71, Johnny Smith 71, Rick Phillips 72, Mike Broyles 73. Fewest putts: Steve Hanor 28.
Flight Two: David Miller 69, Roy Rhoton 69, Ken Olszta 70, Lee Walker 71, Bob Glenn 73, Michael Scalf 73, John Hogan 74, Eric Kerley 74, Mike Rader 74, Clifford Andrews 75, Eugene Gearity 75, Paul Harrington 75, Jim McCarthy 75. Fewest putts: Michael Bell.
Longest Drive: (55-65) David Miller (66-69) Mike Broyles (70-74) Johnny Davis (75-79) Ray Whitson (80-up) Bob Glenn.
Closest to pin: Lonnie Casto, Rick Fiechtner, Sam Haren, Rick Wagner.
People are also reading…
Seniors Ladies Golf League
Monday, at Woodlake
Low Gross winner: Marilyn Martin 81.
Flight One: Jimmie Sue Woods 71, Mitzi Price 74, JoAnn Andrews 75, Cheryl Goulds 77. Fewest putts: Peggy Bentley 34.
Flight Two: Marilyn Wolcott 68, Judy Harris 73, Debbie Mullins 73, July Ballard 76. Fewest putts: Diane Gurley 31.
Flight Three: Connie Arrowood 72, Cindy Blakeney 73, Elitta Sorenson 80, Missy Bible 84. Fewest putts: Sue Bailey 37.
Closest to the pin: Cindy Blakeney, Judy Harris, Janet Range, Pat Rindfleisch.