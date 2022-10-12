Local Golf

Clear Creek Ladies Golf Association
Wednesday
Group A: Low Gross: 1st Joan Minnick
Group B: Low Gross: 1st Treva Wright; 2nd Gail Brown. Low Net: 1st Pat White; 2nd: Jan Nichols.
Group C: Low Gross: 1st Jody Denton
Birdies: Joan Minnick, Treva Wright
Challenge: Group A: Joan Minnick; Group B: Gail Brown, Treva Wright; Group C: Jody Denton
