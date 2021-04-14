Local corrections officer saves three from fiery car wreck

A Northeast Correctional Complex officer saved a mother and her two children from a burning car on Friday after witnessing it crash.

"I'm no hero," said Leon Odom. "I imagine anyone who was in my shoes would have done the same."

According to a post on the Tennessee Department of Correction's Facebook page, Odom saw a vehicle swerve and hit two trees before stopping and bursting into flames. Odom rushed to the vehicle where he found a female driver unconscious and two children trapped in their car seats.

After entering the vehicle, Odom began cutting the car seat in order to get the first child out. After freeing her, Odom returned to cut the second child out of her car seat as it was melting from the intense flames. After freeing both children, Odom rescued the driver.

All three victims and Odom sustained severe burns, however, everyone is expected to make a full recovery.

"More than anything, I'd just like to ask everyone to keep those two little girls in your prayers," Odom continued.