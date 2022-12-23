Local College Standings

Through December 24
MEN
Conference Carolinas
;Conf.;Overall
Barton;4-0;6-5
UNC Pembroke;4-1;11-1
Francis Marion;4-1;6-4
Belmont Abbey;4-1;6-5
Chowan;4-2;6-5
Converse;4-2;6-7
Emmanuel;3-2;7-5
King;2-3;3-8
Southern Wesleyan;2-3;2-10
Mount Olive;1-3;3-8
Lees-McRae;1-5;5-8
North Greenville;0-5;1-9
Erskine;0-5;0-12
***
South Atlantic Conference
Mountain Division
;Conf.;Overall
Lincoln Memorial;4-0;12-1
Carson-Newman;4-0;10 -2
Tusculum;2-2;5-4
Emory & Henry;1-3;8-4
UVa-Wise;1-3;7-4
Limestone;1-3;3-7
Mars Hill;0-3;2-9
Piedmont Division
Catawba;3-1;7-4
Wingate;3-1;7-4
Coker;2-2;8-5
Lenoir-Rhyne;1-2;6-6
Newberry;1-2;7-5
Anderson;1-2;3-9
***
WOMEN
Conference Carolinas
;Conf.;Overall
Belmont Abbey;5-0;6-3
UNC Pembroke;4-1;6-6
Chowan;4-2;7-4
Emmanuel;4-2;4-5
Mount Olive;3-2;6-6
Francis Marion;3-2;4-6
King;3-2;3-10
Barton;2-2;2-8
North Greenville;2-3;2-9
Southern Wesleyan;2-3;2-11
Erskine;1-4;3-6
Converse;1-5;1-11
Lees-McRae;0-6;1-10
***
South Atlantic Conference
Mountain Division
;Conf.;Overall
Tusculum;4-0;12-1
Carson-Newman;2-2;8-5
Lincoln Memorial;2-2;7-4
Emory & Henry;2-2;5-6
UVa-Wise;1-2;8-3
Limestone;1-2;6-6
Mars Hill;0-3;3-7
Piedmont Division
Lenoir-Rhyne;4-0;13-0
Catawba;3-1;9-3
Wingate;1-1;8-2
Anderson;1-2;7-6
Newberry;1-2;5-7
Coker;0-4;4-7