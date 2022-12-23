 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Local College Standings

Through December 24

MEN

Conference Carolinas

;Conf.;Overall

Barton;4-0;6-5

UNC Pembroke;4-1;11-1

Francis Marion;4-1;6-4

Belmont Abbey;4-1;6-5

Chowan;4-2;6-5

Converse;4-2;6-7

Emmanuel;3-2;7-5

King;2-3;3-8

Southern Wesleyan;2-3;2-10

Mount Olive;1-3;3-8

Lees-McRae;1-5;5-8

North Greenville;0-5;1-9

Erskine;0-5;0-12

***

South Atlantic Conference

Mountain Division

;Conf.;Overall

Lincoln Memorial;4-0;12-1

Carson-Newman;4-0;10 -2

Tusculum;2-2;5-4

Emory & Henry;1-3;8-4

UVa-Wise;1-3;7-4

Limestone;1-3;3-7

Mars Hill;0-3;2-9

Piedmont Division

Catawba;3-1;7-4

Wingate;3-1;7-4

Coker;2-2;8-5

Lenoir-Rhyne;1-2;6-6

Newberry;1-2;7-5

Anderson;1-2;3-9

***

WOMEN

Conference Carolinas

;Conf.;Overall

Belmont Abbey;5-0;6-3

UNC Pembroke;4-1;6-6

Chowan;4-2;7-4

Emmanuel;4-2;4-5

Mount Olive;3-2;6-6

Francis Marion;3-2;4-6

King;3-2;3-10

Barton;2-2;2-8

North Greenville;2-3;2-9

Southern Wesleyan;2-3;2-11

Erskine;1-4;3-6

Converse;1-5;1-11

Lees-McRae;0-6;1-10

***

South Atlantic Conference

Mountain Division

;Conf.;Overall

Tusculum;4-0;12-1

Carson-Newman;2-2;8-5

Lincoln Memorial;2-2;7-4

Emory & Henry;2-2;5-6

UVa-Wise;1-2;8-3

Limestone;1-2;6-6

Mars Hill;0-3;3-7

Piedmont Division

Lenoir-Rhyne;4-0;13-0

Catawba;3-1;9-3

Wingate;1-1;8-2

Anderson;1-2;7-6

Newberry;1-2;5-7

Coker;0-4;4-7

