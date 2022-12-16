Local College Basketball Standings

MEN
Through December 14
Conference Carolinas
Conf.;Overall
Barton;3-0;5-4
Converse 4-1;6-5
UNC Pembroke;3-1;10-1
Francis Marion;3-1;5-4
Belmont Abbey;3-1;5-5
Chowan;4-2;6-4
Emmanuel;3-2;5-4
King;2-2;3-7
Southern Wesleyan;2-3;2-9
Lees-McRae;1-4;4-7
Mount Olive;0-3;2-8
North Greenville;0-4;1-8
Erskine;0-4;0-10
South Atlantic Conference
Mountain Division
Conf.;Overall
Lincoln Memorial;3-0;10-1
Carson-Newman;3-0;8-2
Tusculum;2-2;5 -2
Emory & Henry;1-2;7-3
UVa-Wise;1-2;7-3
Limestone;1-2;3-6
Mars Hill;0-3;2-6
Piedmont Division
Conf.;Overall
Wingate;3-0;6-3
Catawba;2-1;6-4
Lenoir-Rhyne;1-1;5-3
Newberry;1-2;7-4
Coker;1-2;6-5
Anderson;0-2;2-9
WOMEN
Conference Carolinas
Conf.;Overall
Belmont Abbey;4-0;5-3
Chowan;4-1;7-2
Mount Olive;3-1;6-4
UNC Pembroke;3-1;4-6
Emmanuel;3-2;3-5
Francis Marion;2-2;3-6
North Greenville;2-2;2-8
King;2-2;2-9
Southern Wesleyan;2-3;2-9
Barton;1-2;1-8
Erskine;1-3;3-5
Converse;1-4;1-9
Lees-McRae;0-5;0-9
South Atlantic Conference
Mountain Division
Conf.;Overall
Tusculum;4-0;11-1
Emory & Henry;2-1;5-5
Carson-Newman;2-2;6-5
Limestone;1-1;6-5
UVa-Wise;1-2;8-3
Lincoln Memorial;1-2;6-4
Mars Hill;0-3;3-6
Piedmont Division
Conf.;Overall
Lenoir-Rhyne;3-0;11-0
Catawba;3-1;9-2
Wingate;1-1;7-1
Anderson;1-1;6-5
Newberry;1-2;5-6
Coker;0-4;3-6