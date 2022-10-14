Local Briefs

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Vikings, Wolves learn first round foes

The TSSAA has released the brackets for next week’s state volleyball tournament in Murfreesboro.

Tennessee High (32-6), which is making its first trip to the state tournament since 2017, will meet Signal Mountain in the fourth of four Class AA opening round matches on Tuesday at 5 p.m. at Siegel High School in Murfreesboro.

Greeneville (28-6) plays the first match on Tuesday against 43-win Dyer County.

The double-elimination format continues through Friday’s championship match.

West Ridge (25-10), which reached the Class AAA state tournament in just its second year of existence, will face Brentwood (33-10) on Tuesday at Rockvale High School, located just outside of Murfreesboro at 2:30 p.m.

The first 13 Class AAA matches in the double-elimination format will be played at Rockvale, with Friday’s championship match scheduled for Friday at Siegel High School.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Lions roar past Tornado

Abigale Jayne had seven kills and Abingdon graduate Katie Harless distributed 14 assists, but King dropped a 25-10, 25-17, 25-20 Conference Carolinas decision to Emmanuel.

Claire Wilson had 15 digs, Kara Miller had four blocks and Hailee Blankenship tallied four kills and eight digs for King (10-11 5-5).

Cavaliers fall to Catawba

Conner Bailey clubbed 10 kills, Lily Gutierrez had 12 assists and Piper Suddeth added 10 assists and 11 digs in the University of Virginia’s College at Wise’s 23-25, 25-19, 25-14, 25-19 South Atlantic Conference loss to Catawba.

Kamryn Livingston had 17 digs and Hannah McAmis (Wise County Central) added 16 digs for the Highland Cavaliers (4-13, 1-12).

WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER

Wasps tie up Lions

Olivia Haynes scored for Emory & Henry, which snapped a six-game losing streak with a 1-1 South Atlantic Conference with at Mars Hill.

Natalie Capone had seven saves for the Wasps (2-9-1, 0-8-1).

MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER

Lions swat Wasps

Emory & Henry still has three more chances to pick up its first win of the season after dropping a 5-0 South Atlantic Conference loss to Mars Hill.

Spencer Scott had five saves in goal and the Wasps (0-11, 0-9) managed three shots on goal.