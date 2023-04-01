PRO BASKETBALL

McClung back in action today

Gate City High School graduate Mac McClung will be back on the court tonight for the Delaware Blue Coats as they play the Long Island Nets in the NBA G League’s Eastern Conference Finals.

The game at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum will be televised by ESPNU and begins at 8 p.m.

McClung scored 12 of his 20 points in the first quarter as Delaware advanced with a 104-99 win over the Capital City Go-Go on Thursday. The Blue Coats are the second seed, while Long Island owns the East’s best record.

McClung averaged 12.3 points and 5.5 assists in four previous meetings against the Nets this season.

The winner advances to the best-of-three championship series to face either Rio Grande Valley or Sioux Falls.

Whenever Delaware’s season ends, McClung will join the Philadelphia 76ers as he is with the team on a two-way contract. Philly has four regular-season games remaining after Sunday’s clash with the Milwaukee Bucks.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

ETSU hosts spring game

Returning starting quarterback Tyler Riddell ran for a 70-yard touchdown and Einaj Carter, Adrian Johnson and Tim Stayskal also scored on run plays in East Tennessee State's Ballard Health Spring Game at Greene Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

In its second season under head coach George Quarles, ETSU is looking to bounce back from a 3-8 campaign, including five straight losses to end the season.

ETSU finished with 234 yards rushing, including 59 by Riddell. Five quarterbacks combined to complete just 8-of-24 passes for 73 yards and two interceptions. Haynes Elller led the Bucs, completing all three of his pass attempts for 33 yards.

Johnson had 46 yards on six carries. Adriel Clark had two receptions for 25 yards. Ewen Johnson connected on field goals from 30 and 35 yards and was 2-for-3 on extra point attempts.

Nate Brackett and Trace Kelley combined to averaged 39.6 yards on nine punts. Kelley also missed an extra point.

Gabe Wescott and Jayvon Henderson had interceptions for the ETSU defense.

ETSU has holes to fill, losing All-America running back Jacob Saylors, in addition kicker Tyler Keltner (Florida State), linebacker Chandler Martin (Memphis) and defensive back Alijah Huzzie (North Carolina) to the transfer portal.

Receiver Will Huzzie and Riddell originally entered the transfer portal, but decided to return to the Bucs.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

King hits 3 HRs for Bucs

Ashton King hit three home runs and drove in eight runs to lead East Tennessee State to a 17-10 non-conference home victory in a slugfest over Seton Hall.

King's three-run home run in the seventh sparked an eight-run inning for the Tornado.

Nick Iannantone had four hits and Garett Wallace added three hits and drove in three runs. Cameron Sisneros had three hits and scored three times for the Bucs (13-12).

Cade Carlson pitched the final 3 1/3 innings for the win.

Wolves howl past Wasps

Wayne Mize had two hits, including a double, in Emory & Henry's 15-2 South Atlantic Conference home loss to NCAA Division II No. 8 Newberry.

Newberry (27-5, 11-2) hit four home runs and four doubles against four Emory & Henry (8-25, 2-11) pitchers.

Mason Lyda and Matthew Long drove in runs for the Wasps, who have lost nine straight and 14 of their last 15 games.

King swept by Pioneers

Derek Martin homered and tripled in King's opening game 4-2 non-conference loss at Tusculum. Chase Hilliard and Matthew Swartz added two hits and Martin scored twice for the Tornado.

Drew Moore took the loss despite allowing just seven hits and two runs in five innings on the mound.

Nick Valentin had two doubles, Jake Lathrop drove in two runs and Junior Renwick scored twice in a 15-3 loss in the nightcap for the Tornado (11-21).

Cavs fall to Bears

D'Sean Prinkleton drove in three runs and DJ Dickson and Nick Badgett had two hits each in the University of Virginia's College at Wise's 12-5 South Atlantic Conference home loss to Lenoir-Rhyne.

Hunter Meador homered, Cole Harness drove in two runs, and Dickson scored twice for the Highland Cavaliers (13-21, 3-10).

Lenoir-Rhyne (27-8, 10-3) hit seven home runs, two apiece by Cole Stanford and Wade Cuba.

MEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Tornado volley past Trojans

Warren Davis contributed 18 kills and 15 digs and Jack Sarnowski dished out 57 assists and 10 digs in King's 25-22, 20-25, 25-20, 20-25, 15-11 South Atlantic Conference home win over Mount Olive.

Jackson Carroll had 15 kills, Kellan Kennedy tallied 11 kills and seven blocks and Justin Sawyer added 14 digs for the Tornado (13-14, 8-5).