COLLEGE BASEBALL

Bucs blank Spartans

Nathaniel Tate continued his effectiveness on the mound, allowing just four hits and striking out six in East Tennessee State’s 6-0 Southern Conference home win over North Carolina-Greensboro on Thursday at Thomas Stadium.

Noah Gent led ETSU at the plate with a home run, double, three RBIs and two runs scored. Ashton King and Nick Iannantone had two hits each.

Tate improved to 8-4 for ETSU (24-26, 9-10), which will complete the regular season by hosting UNCG today at 2 p.m. and Saturday at 1 p.m.

Moore, Mize chosen to NCBWA second team King University pitcher Drew Moore and Emory & Henry outfielder Wayne Mize have been chosen to the All-Southeast Region second team by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.

Moore, who picked up the honor for a second time, was among the nation’s leaders in two categories, ranking third with six complete games and 14th with a 2.05 ERA. He was 4-6 with 43 strikeouts in 70.1 innings in 11 starts for the Tornado.

Mize was tied for fifth in the South Atlantic Conference and ranked second on the E&H squad with a batting average of .389. He also ranked tied for eighth in the league in hits (65), while his 11 home runs led the Wasps and placed him tied for fifth amongst the conference leaders. His team-leading 44 RBIs also put him tied for eighth in the conference.