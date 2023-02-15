NASCAR

Abingdon team to race at Daytona

The Abingdon-based Food Country USA Henderson Motorsports NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series team will compete in tonight’s NextEra Energy 250 season opener at Daytona with driver Parker Kligerman.

According to crew chief Chris Carrier, the Abingdon team plans to enter at least 10 races this season after competing in 12 events each of the past two years.

Kligerman, who also has a full-time Xfinity Series ride this season with Big Machine Racing, finished fifth at Daytona last season with Carrier.

The 2023 schedule for Henderson Motorsports will also include stops at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin Texas, Bristol Motor Speedway, Martinsville, Darlington, North Wilkesboro and Mid-Ohio.

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

ETSU picks up 20th win

Gate City graduate Sarah Thompson hit four 3-pointers to finish with a career-high 17 points as East Tennessee State walloped Wofford 83-45 for a Southern Conference victory on Thursday night at Brooks Gym.

Thompson also had five rebounds and three steals for the Buccaneers (20-7, 7-4), which has its first 20-win campaign since the 2017-18 season.

ETSU also got contributions from Jiselle Thomas (17 points, six rebounds), Kendall Folley (13 points) and Journee McDaniel (12 points, five boards). Meleah Kirtner (George Wythe) didn't score for the Buccaneers.

Lady Vols scramble Razorbacks

Rickea Jackson tallied 25 points and 12 rebounds and Jordan Horston added 15 points, 12 rebounds and six assists in leading Tennessee to an 87-67 Southeastern Conference road win at Arkansas.

Tess Darby contributed 11 points and six boards and Jordan Walker and Jasmie Powell had 10 points each for the Lady Vols (18-9, 10-2).

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

SWCC snap losing skid

Southwest Virginia Community College snapped a 13-game losing streak with a 92-88 home victory over Catawba Community College. The Flying Eagles improved to 9-15 on the season.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Tornado sweeps past Limestone

Carly Turner doubled and drove in three runs and Rikkelle Miller and Peyton Day had two RBIs apiece to help King complete complete a doubleheader sweep with a 10-0 home win over Limestone.

Haylee Dye (John Battle) had two hits and scored twice for the Tornado (5-5). Union graduate Marleigh Duncan allowed just five hits in five innings for the win.

Turner hit a two-run home run and Lily Million had a two-run single in King's opening game 4-3 win over Limestone. Lauren Lawson had two hits for the Tornado, while Savana Luper and Madison Walter combined efforts in the circle.

MEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Crusaders calm down Tornado

Warren Davis and Jackson Carroll had 11 kills apiece, but Belmont Abbey pulled out 25-19, 26-24, 15-25, 25-23 Conference Carolinas home victory.

Kellan Kennedy added eight kills and Jack Sarnowski had 25 assists and five digs for the Tornado (8-9). Justin Sawyer and Davis had seven digs and AJ Drooker tallied 13 assists and six kills.

COLLEGE GOLF

King’s Norum earns C/C honors

King University’s Åasmund Norum has been selected Conference Carolinas Men’s Golfer of the Week after a 17th place finish at the Spring Kickoff in St. Augustine, Fla.

The sophomore started with rounds of 73 and 74 on the opening day before shooting two-under 70 in Tuesday’s final round. He finished with a score of one-over 217 to take 17th. The round of two-under was his fourth round of par or lower this season. This marks the first weekly award for Norum in his career.