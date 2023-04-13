HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Gate City to honor McClung

Gate City High School will host a recognition ceremony for Gate City graduate and 2023 NBA Slam Dunk champion Mac McClung on Thursday, April 20, at the Gate City Middle School gymnasium.

McClung, who recorded a near triple-double last Sunday for the Philadelphia 76ers, will have his high school jersey number 0 retired and will be recognized by the town of Gate City.

There will also be jersey and T-shirt sales and photograph opportunities with McClung and the Slam Dunk championship trophy.

McClung led the Blue Devils to the Class 2 state championship as a senior in 2018.

The festivities begin at 7 p.m.

MEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Bobcats sting Tornado

Warren Davis had 22 kills and Jack Sarnowski dished out 46 assists and added eight digs in King's 25-18, 14-25, 25-21, 25-23 Conference Carolinas regular season ending home loss to Lees-McRae.

Kellan Kennedy had 10 kills and Aaron Milstead had nine kills for the Tornado (13-15, 8-6). Justin Sawyer had nine digs and Mason Martindale added seven in the loss.

King will be the third seed and open Conference Carolinas tournament action on Tuesday against Mount Olive at the Student Center Complex at 7 p.m.

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

ETSU adds pair to roster

First-year ETSU men’s basketball head coach Brooks Savage announced the signing of his first official Buccaneer on Thursday as Maki Johnson will be wearing the Blue & Gold this upcoming 2023-24 season.

Johnson, a 6-foot-4, 180-pound shooting guard, averaged 19.3 points, 8.6 rebounds and 7.3 assists last season at Huntington Prep in West Virginia.

Savage also added 6-foot-10 North Florida transfer Jadyn Parker on Thursday. He spent three seasons at UNF where he totaled 539 points, 346 rebounds, 114 blocks and 36 steals in 81 games (53 starts). The native of Shallotte, N.C. will have two years of eligibility remaining.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Roanoke College exploring adding football

Roanoke College has not had a football team since 1942. But the NCAA Division III school is "taking a serious look" at reviving its football program, Roanoke College athletic director Scott Allison told The Roanoke Times on Thursday.

Roanoke College President Frank Shushok Jr. sent an e-mail to the college's students, faculty and staff this week in which he "indicated his intention to ask the board of trustees to support a plan to reinstate football," according to a college spokesperson.

The proposal is tied to fundraising. If the college can raise $1.2 million by June 1, said Allison, there is a "good possibility" that football would be added. If the goal is met, the college could add a club football team in 2024 and upgrade to a varsity football program in 2025.

In conjunction with the start of football, the college also wants to add a marching band and a competitive cheerleading team.

The college began its football fundraising quest a couple of weeks ago with a "silent phase" and has already raised $300,000 in commitments towards that $1.2 million goal, said Roanoke College Vice President for Advancement Kim Blair. Blair said she is cautiously optimistic that the goal can be reached by June 1.

Allison said that meeting the goal by June 1 would enable him to start looking for a football coach "in the very near future." Allison said if the goal is not met by June 1, that does not mean football won't be added. But the timeline for adding the sport would have to be adjusted if the goal is not met by June 1.