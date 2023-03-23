PAPPY THOMPSON AWARD

Nominees sought for 2023 honors

Letters for the 2023 Gene "Pappy" Thompson Award for Excellence have been mailed to the attention of principals at 57 regional schools in Virginia and Tennessee.

For more than 40 years, the Bristol Herald Courier has presented this award to the senior student-athlete who most exemplifies the qualities of outstanding achievement in athletics, academics and citizenship, including community service.

Jaymen Buchanan of J.I. Burton was the 2022 recipient.

The deadline for submission is Wednesday, April 26, with the list of nominees released on April 30. The five finalists will be featured during the week of May 15-19, with the winner to be announced on May 21.

For questions, contact the Bristol Herald Courier sports department at sports@bristolnews.com or call (276) 645-2516 after 4 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

McAmis earns top Class 2 honors again

Wise County Central sophomore Emmah McAmis has been chosen as the Virginia High School League's Class 2 girls basketball player of the year for the second time in two seasons.

She was joined on the first team by Richlands freshman Annsley Trivette and Gate City senior Lexi Erwin. Second team honorees included Union senior Abby Slagle and juniors Makayla Bays (Gate City) and Ella Moss (Marion).

Clarke County's Regina Downing, who guided the Eagles past Wise County Central in the Class 2 state championship game, earned coach of the year honors.

ATHLETIC AWARDS

NFF announces ceremony date, honorees

Tennessee High senior Evan Bedwell and senior Kayden Puck from West Ridge are among 15 high school scholar-athletes slated to be recognized during the National Football Foundation Mountain Empire Chapter annual awards banquet on Saturday, April 29, at the DoubleTree Hotel in Johnson City. More than $7,000 is college scholarships will be awarded to those honorees. In addition, the John Robert Bell Coach’s Award and James Cradic Official’s Award will be presented to a coach and official, who will subsequently be inducted into the NFF Mountain Empire Football Hall of Fame.

The 2023 Hall of Fame Class will also be inducted into the NFF Hall of Fame, which is located at MeadowView Conference and Convention Center in Kingsport. They include Ed Cifers (Dobyns-Bennett, 1934), who will be represented by his family, Todd Collins (Jefferson County, 1987), Randy Sanders (Morristown East, 1983) and Coach Ken Green (Daniel Boone).