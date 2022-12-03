Local Briefs

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

E&H wins SAC opener

Emma Santoro led Emory & Henry to a 98-89 South Atlantic Conference victory, filling the stat sheet with 18 points, 11 rebounds, four steals and three assists.

Brylee Jones added 19 points, including four 3s, and six assists, while Amaya Lee (Virginia High) had 17 points, including three 3s, eight assists, four rebounds and three steals. Breanna Yarber (Patrick Henry/Sullivan Central) contributed 10 points for the Wasps (3-4, 1-0), who won despite 27 turnovers.

Hannah Spainhour scored 14 points off the bench for Emory & Henry, which travels on Monday to play Wofford.

Wingate locks up Tornado

Le’Aije Ellington was the lone King scorer in double figures with 15 points in the Tornado’s 75-48 road loss at Wingate.

King (2-6) which fell behind 40-24 at halftime, also received nine points from Tori Smiley, seven points by Alexa Gramann and 12 rebounds from Ashley Allen.

SWCC earns key win

Liyah French (Holston) scored 23 points as Southwest Virginia Community College earned a 57-50 win over defending Region 10 champion Wake Tech.

Destiny Jarnigan added a dozen rebounds for the Flying Eagles (4-1), while Ta’Mya Robertson had seven points and eight rebounds.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

King falls to Columbus State

Jaylen Bernard scored 18 points and Darron Howard and Brandon Lamberth had 11 apiece in the Tornado’s 88-75 home non-conference loss to the Cougars.

Columbus State put the clamps on Michael Mays, holding the Tennessee High graduate to just seven points after scoring a career-high 38 earlier in the week. Myles McCrary had nine rebounds and Amarius Beasley dished out three assists for the 3-5 Tornado.

Wasps lose SAC opener to Limestone

Jake Moynihan led five Emory & Henry scorers in double figures and also pulled down 10 rebounds, but the Wasps dropped its South Atlantic Conference opener 102-98 in an overtime thriller at the King Center.

Malcolm Morgan (14 points, five rebounds), Jalen Leftwich (13 points, five rebounds, four assists), Ridgeview graduate Gabe Brown (12 points) and Cade Looney from Grundy (11 points) also contributed for the Wasps (5-2, 0-1), who also got five assists from Patrick Antonelli.

ETSU falls to Gamecocks

Justice Smith scored 19 points off the bench, and also had seven rebounds and four steals in East Tennessee State’s 63-61 loss to Jacksonville State at Freedom Hall.

Jordan King had 12 points and four assists, Josh Taylor added 10 points and five boards and Jalen Haynes also scored 10 points for the 4-5 Buccaneers.

Jalen Seymour had nine boards and four assists in the loss.

SWCC allows 121 in loss

Davidson-Davie Community College put on a shooting clinic, defeating Southwest Virginia Community College 121-78 on the Flying Eagles’ home court.