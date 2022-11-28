Local Briefs

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

E&H wins twice in Puerto Rico

Jacob Dar contributed 15 points and five rebounds and Kevin Grau Rodriguez tallied 14 points in Emory & Henry’s 100-56 win over Puerto Rico-Cayey in the Puerto Rico Clasico finale on Monday in Guaynabo, P.R.

Jalen Leftwich added 12 points, six rebounds, four assists and two assists, while Christian Drummer contributed 10 points for the Wasps (4-1).

Emory & Henry won its opener on Sunday 95-59 over Puerto-Rico–Bayamon. Dar had 19 points and Gabe Brown (Ridgeview) added 18 points for the Wasps in that one.

King’s Turner wins defensive award

King sophomore Kenny Turner has earned Conference Carolinas Defensive Player of the Week.

Turner averaged 14.5 points per game along with 10.5 rebounds, 3.0 blocks and 1.5 steals last week in a pair of games for the Tornado last week.

ETSU to retire Smith’s jersey

ETSU will retire all-time leading scorer Tim Smith’s jersey on Saturday when the Buccaneers host Jacksonville State at Freedom Hall.

Smith, who donned the No. 5 Blue and Gold uniform, scored 2,300 points from 2002-06. The Buccaneer guard is tied for second all-time in program history in points per game (19.2), while he scored 475 points his freshman season, tying the ETSU freshman school record.

Smith, who led ETSU two NCAA Tournament appearances, led the NCAA in steals per game in 2005-06 where he averaged 3.4 steals per contest, while he ranked seventh nationally in scoring in 2004-05 – posting 22.2 points per game.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

King falls to No. 3 North Georgia

Brianna Dunbar scored 20 points and Le’Aije Ellington had 11 points in six rebounds in King’s 77-75 Monday road loss at North Georgia, which is ranked as high as third in the NCAA Division II Southeast Region.

Tori Smiley added 14 points and Alexa Gramann tallied nine points and four boards for the Tornado, which dropped to 1-5 on the season.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

ETSU moves on from Neugebauer

East Tennessee State University football head coach George Quarles announced on Monday that offensive coordinator Adam Neugebauer has mutually agreed to part ways with the ETSU football program.

“I met with Adam this morning and we both agreed on this decision,” said Quarles. “I want to thank Adam for his commitment to our program this past season and wish him the best of luck.”

VIRGINIA SPORTS HALL OF FAME

2023 class revealed

The Virginia Sports Hall of Fame has announced its Class of 2023, which will be inducted in Virginia Beach on April 21-22, 2023.

The inductees include DeAngelo Hall (Virginia Tech football), Jimmye Laycock (William & Mary football), Franceno McCorory (Hampton University track and field), Shawn Moore (Virginia football), Jerry Ratcliffe (Daily Progress sportswriter for more than four decades), Bob Rotanz (Roanoke College lacrosse), Sheila Trice-Myers (Christopher Newport track and field) and Ryan Zimmerman (Virginia baseball).

In addition, Joe Montgomery (William & Mary football) will receive the Distinguished Virginian Award.