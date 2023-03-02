MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Dean claims SAC player of year honors

Gate City graduate and UVA Wise sophomore Bradley Dean has been named South Atlantic Conference Player of the Year and first team All-SAC after averaging a conference-leading 20.7 points per game, which led the conference with a margin of 3.7 points ahead of the second-place ranking. Additionally, Dean averaged 3.9 assists per game which ranked sixth in the SAC.

Fifth-year senior and Eastside graduate Luke Lawson, a transfer from North Carolina-Asheville, was named to second team All-SAC after ranking second in the conference with 1.9 blocks per game and averaging a solid 43.8-percent from beyond the arc. He tallied 15.3 points and 6.4 rebounds per game.

Freshmen Calen Lightford and Patrick Shelley were named to the SAC All-Freshman team.

King's Mays earns second team honors

King University senior and Tennessee High graduate Michael Mays has been selected for second team All-Conference Carolinas recognition.

Mays ranks second in the league and sixth in NCAA Division II in scoring at 24.0 points per game. During his senior season, Mays scored 671 points, the third most in school history behind Jordan Floyd and Mark Dockery. That point total also ranked fourth in the country. His 170 free throw makes ranks third in school history for a season and is currently third in the nation by making 93.5 percent from the line. Mays also made 219 field goals, ranking him 11th in the country as the mark led Conference Carolinas.

Mays scored 1,334 points in three seasons at King, ranking him 19th in school history. Mays played two years at Reinhardt University before transferring to King.

E&H's Brown earn SAC third team honors

Ridgeview graduate and Emory & Henry College sophomore Gabe Brown has been tabbed as a third team honoree to the South Atlantic Conference.

Brown led E&H and was tied for fifth in the conference in scoring with 15.6 points per game. He also led the squad and ranked 13th in the league in three-point field goal percentage (41.1%), and his 5.3 rebounds per game placed him second on the team and 21st amongst the conference leaders.

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Yarber earned freshman recognition

Emory & Henry redshirt freshman Breanna Yarber, who played at Patrick Henry and Sullivan Central, has been selected to the SAC All-Freshman Team.

Yarber led E&H in scoring at 13.2 points per game which was good for 17th overall in the league. Her 5.7 rebounds per game were second on the squad and 17th in the conference while she finished fourth in the SAC in blocks per game at 1.5. Yarber transferred to Emory & Henry from Campbell University.

ETSU advances to semis

Jakhyia Davis recorded a double-double with 20 points and 10 rebounds to lift East Tennessee State to a 63-47 Southern Conference tournament quarterfinal victory over Samford in Asheville, N.C.

ETSU (23-8), which will face Chattanooga in the semifinals today, also got 17 points and five boards from Kendall Folley and 18 points, five boards and five assists by Jiselle Thomas.

Nevaeh Brown contributed eight points and seven boards for ETSU. Gate City graduate Sarah Thompson had one blocked shot and a rebound for the Bucs.

Lady Vols open SEC vs. Wildcats

The third-seeded Tennessee Volunteers (21-10) will open Southeastern Conference tournament play tonight against Kentucky (12-18), which upset Alabama on Thursday night at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C.

Tennessee just defeated Kentucky 83-63 last Sunday in Lexington. The winner will meet either Georgia or LSU in the semifinals on Saturday. The championship game is slated for Sunday.

Miami to face Virginia Tech

The third-seeded Virginia Tech Hokies (24-4) will face Miami (19-11) in the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament quarterfinals tonight at Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C. Miami defeated Boston College 84-69 on Thursday night.

Virginia Tech lost its lone meeting to the Hurricanes 77-68 on Jan. 8 in Miami. The winner will meet Duke or North Carolina in the semifinals on Saturday. The championship game is slated for Sunday.