COLLEGE FOOTBALL

ETSU picked 6th in SoCon The East Tennessee State football team was picked to finish sixth out of nine teams in the preseason coaches and media poll during the Southern Conference Football Media Day on Thursday in Greenville, South Carolina.

Furman and Samford finished tied for the top spot in the coaches poll, while Furman earned top honors from the media.

Samford won the Southern Conference championship last season. ETSU, which won the title in 2021, fell to 3-8 last season. The Bucs open the season on Sept. 2 at Jacksonville State.

Bucs represented

on All-SoCon team Six ETSU football players have been chosen to the preseason all-Southern Conference football teams as second team members.

They include receiver Will Huzzie, tight end Noah West, defensive back Sheldon Arnold II and defensive lineman Max Evans, i addition to punter Trace Kelley and long snapper Ryan Phillips.

Samford senior quarterback Michael Hiers has been named the Southern Conference Preseason Offensive Player of the Year and Chattanooga senior defensive lineman Jay Person has been tabbed the Preseason Defensive Player of the Year in voting by the league’s nine head coaches. That duo won top honors at the end of the last season as well.

Tech’s Hanson retires from football Virginia Tech redshirt senior Jesse Hanson, a Lord Botetourt High School graduate, announced early Thursday afternoon on social media that he is medically retiring from playing football and is shifting to a new role with the team for the 2023 season.

“After a long battle with an ongoing injury, I have decided to retire from playing and receive the surgery I need,” Hanson wrote. “I will continue this season in a different role and I am looking forward to supporting my teammates. Virginia Tech has always been and always will be Home. I am so thankful for the memories I’ve made both on and off the field.”

Hokies coach Brent Pry said Wednesday at ACC Kickoff that Hanson “more than likely not going to be with us this fall,” citing the offensive lineman’s undisclosed injury.

The 6-foot-5, 300-pound Hanson spent his first three seasons in Blacksburg as a backup. The Botetourt County native made 15 appearances and did not start in that time. He earned the starting left guard role heading into the 2022 campaign and started all 11 contests.